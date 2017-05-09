War of words: Beating back 'Islamophobia'

"Islamophobia" is a word conceived by the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1990s, long before the 9/11 attacks, to invalidate any criticism of Islamist ideology – i.e., Muhammad's view of the outer jihad that is now used by the worldwide movement of Islamists. The word "Islamophobia" means unwarranted fear of Muslims. It is used to portray Islamists as a persecuted, peace-loving minority so that all "right-minded people" will stand up against the voices of hate and intolerance. It is frequently used by Islamists, and what the Communists called "useful idiots," to label critics of Islam as fundamentalist bigots in order to stifle criticism. "Islamophobe" is used as a political tool to silence people the same way the words Nazi, Hitler, fascist, racist, misogynist, bigot, and homophobe are used. Thus, many people in Europe and the USA today do not recognize the existential threat from the Third Jihad.

Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, a former member of the International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT), a U.S. Muslim Brotherhood front, has stated that in the early 1990s, the idea of using the word "Islamophobia" as a political weapon was adopted. He went on to say, "This loathsome term is nothing more than a thought-terminating cliché conceived in the bowels of Muslim think tanks for the purpose of beating down critics." It is true that not all Muslims are Islamists, but all Islamists are Muslims. There are modern Muslims who are not part of the Third Jihad. They want the religion of Islam – as contrasted with the ideology of Islam – only to help them struggle against baser human instincts. On the other hand, there are so-called "moderate" Islamists, who claim that Islam is a religion of peace similar to Christianity and Judaism but are more dangerous than the militant Islamists who use violence. Through deception and lies, they aim to weaken those who oppose the Third Jihad. They are wolves in sheep's clothing. They call those who do not accept their views Islamophobes in order to demonize them. But many of these "moderate" Islamists are moderate only because they lack the will, courage, resources, or motivation to pick up an AK-47 to kill infidels. These distinctions will remain confusing until the distinction between the religion of Islam and the ideology of Islam is recognized. Nevertheless, Muslims moving into Europe and the USA have the burden of proof upon them to make it clear that they fully support Western culture and want to assimilate. Islam has both a history and present-day tenets. Until Muslims clearly disavow the ideology of Islam, they must be considered a threat. It is only rational for others to be wary of them. Few of us have the time or ability to distinguish between Islamists and other Muslims. Certainly, it is not our job to distinguish between those Muslims who want to kill us and those who want to live in, but not to assimilate into, Europe and America. It is their responsibility to make it clear that they are not a threat, and also to help us identify those who are part of the Third Jihad. If Muslims will not accept this responsibility, they should be expelled. This is logic, not Islamophobia. It is the outer jihad, the practice of Muhammad from 622 to 630 as he conquered Medina, that is the ideal for the Islamists. This is a fact they want to hide. We must not allow the use of the word Islamophobia to hide this truth. The Islamists of the Third Jihad want to establish a worldwide caliphate under sharia law, therefore they want all non-believers converted, killed, or reduced to a dhimmi status. This is an existential threat to Western culture. Do you recognize this? Do you value the culture given you? How strong is your civic virtue? Sam C. Holliday, Armiger Cromwell Center, LLC.