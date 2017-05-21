Veterans' health care or veteran bureaucracy featherbedding?

Providing health care services for military veterans has a long history, dating back to colonial times in America. Contemporary surveys show that nearly 90% of citizens want to prioritize improving care for those who have risked their lives to protect us. Special treatment to compensate and honor heroes is proper and desirable in every sense. But why is health care treated so differently from other beneficial programs designed to recognize the same brave service? In June of 1944, the Servicemen's Readjustment Act, commonly known as the G.I. Bill of Rights, was passed by Congress, granting several new benefits to soldiers returning from WWII, including low-cost VHA loans to buy homes and also college tuition assistance so veterans could climb the ladder of success they had fought to defend.