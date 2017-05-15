That'll fix 'er. Which brutal dictatorship doesn't listen eagerly and take heed dutifully when the august bodies of the European Union issue their pronunciamientos?

The drug lords, street thugs, and Mugabe wannabes running Venezuela these days are trembling in their boots this morning. Seems the European Union has issued a Stern Warning to them about violence against protesters. This being the E.U., I will have to clarify: the E.U. is against it.

EU foreign ministers said in a statement Monday that "violence and the use of force will not resolve the crisis in the country." They said people's rights "must be respected, including the right to peacefully demonstrate. It is crucial that all parties refrain from violent acts." The ministers, meeting in Brussels, said that the EU "is fully committed to helping Venezuela find peaceful and democratic solutions and is ready to use all its possible instruments" to help.

The Associated Press dryly notes that 38 people have already been slaughtered and 750 have already been wounded in the current round of increasingly bloody protests. It leaves out that most are unarmed protesters victimized by hooded, Marxist regime-linked thugs, known as colectivos, driving around on motorcycles and shooting into crowds in a Leninist tactic to enforce terror.

In other words, exactly the sort of good global citizens who will heed the wise words of the European Union.

This would be the same E.U. that has praised and enabled the Chavista regime for years, first as a means of getting back at Meester Boosh, who was loathed for his weaknesses and unfeared by Chavista and Eurotrash alike.

Such as this, from 2009: European parliamentarians praise Venezuelan participatory democracy

Or this, in 2013: European Politicians Praise Venezuela's "Social Development" and Chavez's "Will to Fight for Justice"

Or this, in 2016: EU praises Venezuela for gov't-opposition talks

(Note that it doesn't praise the opposition in this case, just the oppressive government. The talks, by the way, ended in failure.)

...to do a quick Google search. The praise has extended for years.

Now they want more dialogue, which is their way of saying more status quo. The Chavistas have played this tune as with a fiddle, effectively using the diplomatic nicety-speak to sledgehammer the legitimately elected opposition and entrench themselves in power even further. These enabling statements were the diplomatic cover the thugs needed to bring things to their current state of Marxist war against the people.

Now they issue a stern warning about violence, which will amount to "see, I protested" as a means of covering their keisters after years and years of praise and enablement.

Is it any wonder the European Union is as morally bankrupt as it is – and uninfluential? These people are zeros. No wonder so many of Europe's nationals no longer have a use for this pathetic courage-free entity and just want out. Its behavior on Venezuela is Exhibit A.