Types of compassion for Syria refugees

In discussing the Syria civil war with a dear friend who is trapped in the liberal media bubble, the attempt was made to paint me as noncompassionate, indeed un-Christian, for not wanting refugees from that area flooding into the U.S. Since some of you readers may have found yourselves in a similar situation, it's worth a few minutes to lay out some facts and to look at compassion more broadly. Let's begin with Nikki Haley, our ambassador to the United Nation. She is currently touring Syrian refugees camps in Jordan and Turkey. As to the refugees, she writes in the Wall Street Journal,

"No country has invested more in protecting, housing, feeding, and caring for Syrian refugees than the U.S. We have provided nearly $6.5 billion in emergency assistance for Syria since the start of this crisis. inside Syria, some four million people benefit from U.S. assistance for essentials like food and shelter every month." The fact in the above snippet cannot be emphasized often enough -- namely that America is doing more than anyone else to help the Syria refugees. I'd ask where China is in all this but I'd get laughed out of the room. This outpouring on American aid to the Syrian people is something that doesn't fit the liberal narrative, so the media doesn't report it. Hence, if you get you news only from the mainstream news sources, you're apt to be in the dark about the extent of this humanitarian effort. And further to her credit, Ms. Haley says the "U.S. should focus on trying to keep families together and create the right conditions to help them to return to Syria." Now to my mind, that is compassion in spades. As to why the liberal establishment favors importing refugees from areas of the world on fire with Islamic violence as the proper form of compassion, Prof. Edward J. Erler proposes an answer. He says it is done to reinforce the liberal mandate that diversity now be America defining characteristic. So, by importing people who are from an alien civilization and who pose a threat of some degree to our security, culture and national cohesion, it proves America's commitment to diversity. This is also one of the reasons the liberals and Democrat Party favor open borders. As Prof. Erler notes, the common-sense citizen sees such thinking as insane but that is the liberal mindset of today -- Diversity Uber Alles.