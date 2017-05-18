Turning the table on Comey and the media

The mainstream media and their fellow-travelers in the Democratic Party are beside themselves, praising Comey for his allegedly contemporaneous memo regarding his early February meeting with Trump in which the media claims Comey noted Trump ostensibly suggested he should scuttle the investigation of General Flynn. As part of their effort to rehabilitate Comey as a patriotic and impartial public servant after the Hillary debacle, the media has pointed out that Comey is an inveterate note taker and invariably does so after virtually every meeting he attends thus making these notes above reproach and even admissible in a legal proceeding if need be. Comey, through an anonymous associate, saw fit to make the Trump memo public through a leak to New York Times and the media claims there are numerous notes in his files of meetings during his tenure as FBI director. This revelation enables Congress to subpoena all his memos as part of their ongoing investigations. At present the House of Representatives is still investigating the Hillary email debacle as well as the issue of Russian interference in the recent election. Further, Congress could also demand the FBI turn over all the notes taken after Comey’s meetings with various members of Congress over the past three years.

In the Trump matter, context is all-important and the full memo should be made public. The meetings and process which resulted in Comey’s exoneration of Hillary as reflected in his memos should also be made public. Further, as the Russian matter has been under investigation for nearly ten months and has become a cause celebre for the media and the Democrats as they attempt to strangle the Trump presidency in its infancy, Comey’s notes concerning his meetings with not only Trump but Obama associates prior to the election should be made public. The Republicans in Congress must follow-up on all these memos and subpoena them. The time has come to turn the tables on the Democratic Party/Media cabal and their never-ending leaks and anonymous sources.