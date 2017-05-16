In an interview Sunday with The Daily Caller, Coulter let it be known she still has hope in the Trump presidency, but is ready to jump ship.

Ann Coulter, one of Trump's earliest and biggest supporters, has changed her tune now that she has seen how few of his promises the president has kept.

[Interviewer] So there's no wall, and Obama's amnesties look like they are here to stay. Do you still trust Trump? Coulter: Uhhhh. I'm not very happy with what has happened so far. I think everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque, it was the issues. I hate to say it, but I agree with every line in my friend Frank Bruni's op-ed in The New York Times today. Where is the great negotiation? Where is the bull in the china shop we wanted? That budget the Republicans pushed through was like a practical joke… Did we win anything? And this is the great negotiator? ... it's as if we're in Chicago and Trump tells us he's going to get us to LA in six days. But for the first three days we are driving towards New York. Yes, it is true he can still turn around and get us to LA in three days, but I'm a little nervous. ... I think all of the Trump true believers are petrified.

So here's the problem. Trump has kept a few of his promises. He nominated Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court. He has nominated conservative judges for circuit courts. He has begun to cut back on environmental regulation excesses.

But on everything else, he has not kept his promises. In some cases, he even has done the opposite.

Remember when Trump promised to send Syrian refugees back? He is accepting them faster than ever, even taking ones on their way to Australia.

Trump never proposed repealing Obamacare. He never even submitted a plan. He waited and endorsed whatever Congress came up with.

Remember Trump's promise to move our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem? How is that working out?

Remember Trump's promise to end the "DREAM" program? That never happened.

Remember Trump's promise to scrap the Paris global warming treaty? Never happened.

Remember Trump's promise to scrap the Iran deal, which he criticized tremendously as a candidate? Not a word.

Remember Trump's promise to cut taxes? He issued a vaguely worded statement but has yet to release a plan.

Remember Trump's promise to give an E.O. for religious freedom? The E.O. he issued was so ridiculously watered down by "Javanka" as to be meaningless.

Remember Trump's promise to build a border wall? He signed a bill outlawing its construction. Chuck Schumer was laughing in his face. What a great negotiator!

Remember Trump's promise to cut the fat from government? He just signed a one-trillion-dollar appropriation giving Democrats everything they wanted.

No wonder Coulter feels as though Trump is driving in the wrong direction.

Trump supporters will say, "But it's only been four months." Everything mentioned above, everything, could have been done or at least proposed in detail by the president within the past four months.

It seems almost like the Obama years again. Same blinders, different teams.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.