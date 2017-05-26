Trump is a man of the people who speaks like a human being. Obama spoke like an arrogant blowhard. He spoke so high above us commoners that it took Leftist professors to explain the brilliance of his oratory.

The elegance, wisdom and class President Trump has displayed on his first foreign policy trip continues to baffle political elitists and fake news media. 1 Corinthians 1:27 comes to mind. "But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise."

Am I the only one who has noticed President Trump's humility ever since taking office? We were told Trump's legendary ego would be a major stumbling block. But all I have seen is a man who realizes the huge responsibility placed upon his shoulders by We the People. Trump appears laser focused on winning for America.

Obama was rude to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several occasions and hostile towards Israel. Never have I seen Netanyahu so relaxed and smiley with a U.S. president as he has been with Trump. When Trump spoke at the Israel Museum, his words brought tears to my eyes.

"Israel is a testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people. From all parts of this great country, one message resounds, and that is the message of hope. Down through the ages, the Jewish people have suffered persecution, oppression, and even those who have sought their destruction. But, through it all, they have endured and, in fact, they have thrived. I stand in awe of the accomplishments of the Jewish people, and I make this promise to you: My administration will always stand with Israel. (Applause.) Thank you very much."

Regarding Israel, God said, "I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you, I will curse..." Genesis 12:3

Trump has restored our relationship with Israel. Praise God!

The late Dr. Wayne Dyer said, "Nobody knows enough to be a pessimist." I interpreted his comment to mean there are too many unknown variables in a situation to correctly predict a negative outcome. Over the eight years of Obama, pessimists faithfully emailed calling me a naive idiot for writing and working to restore my beloved country. They said it was too late and all was lost. Obama and the Left had successfully brought down America from her throne as the world leader. Rather than our tradition of striving to be all one could be, we had become a nation of deadbeats, happy to feed on the breast of big ultra-controlling government.

No one imagined Trump, whom political elites and media regarded as the cartoon presidential candidate would win in an electoral landslide; proving pessimists wrong. This is why it is unwise to stop fighting for what is right. Leftists use the Madison Avenue advertising technique of promoting their extreme views as sophisticated and mainstream. They say our patriotic and Christianity-rooted views are backwards and racist. In reality, we are the majority and Leftists are the weirdo minority. Trump's election confirmed this truth.

Signing 90 executive orders in his first 100 days, Trump is swiftly dismantling Obama's horrific legacy. It is as if Obama's reign of terror was only our shared national nightmare that never really happened. I realize we still have a long way to go to overturn Obama's mess. But Trump has made remarkable headway.

Grasping at straws to criticize Trump and brand us hypocrites, Leftists ask why aren't we demanding that Trump use the term "radical Islamic terrorism", considering we criticized Obama for not using it.

Well, the obvious difference is Obama not only refused to name our enemy, he protected our enemy at every turn. In response to numerous Islamic terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, Obama's DOJ threatened to jail anyone caught speaking badly about Islam.

We know where Trump stands in regard to Islamic terrorism.

During his speech in what some might call the belly-of-the-beast, Saudi Arabia, Trump challenged Muslims to fight Islamic terrorism. Trump said, "Drive them out. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this earth." Folks, that is incredibly bold, anointed, and God-inspired.

I marvel at what this unpretentious common man is achieving on our behalf on foreign soil. As always, I advise you to keep President Donald J. Trump in your prayers.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America.

Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist