Trump: ‘In America, we don’t worship government; we worship God’

In his first commencement address as president, Donald Trump coined an expression deeply rooted in American tradition and practice, and guaranteed to annoy progressives. “In America, we don’t worship government; we worship God,” made sense to his audience at Liberty University, and it does to a majority of Americans. It may not rank with President Reagan’s “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”, but I do think that this expression will be long remembered. Watch and see what you think of the case that he makes for this belief:

Progressives despise Liberty University because they despised its founder, Jerry Falwell, and his evangelical Christian approach to politics. By going there, President Trump thumbed his nose at the pretensions of the elitists, and reinforced the status of Liberty University as a legitimate and important institution. It was also, of course, a university where the crowd was guaranteed to be friendly, unlike the commencement gathering addressed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. President Trump’s commencement address was an important re-statement of bedrock principle, that our rights are not derived from government, but are from our Creator, God. Let the Left cringe and snark all it wants at this reiteration of bedrock principle. It tells everyone who and what they are.