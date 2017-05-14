We don't have an exact quote from the Trump-Comey conversation, but supposedly Trump asked Comey if Comey is loyal to Trump.

According to Jim Comey (who was just fired as director of the FBI), Trump invited Comey into his parlor and asked him a very tricky question. Now the question is who trapped whom, because they are both quite capable of setting a trap, and at least Comey seems to have stepped into it good.

If those were the words Trump used, it would be illegal, and, as Larry Tribe instantly told the newsies, it would be "ground for impeachment." Funny how quick Larry came off the mark on that question.

But there were only two witnesses, Trump and Comey, unless the talk was being taped – which would also be illegal.

We may never know what was said, but Trump is not a fool, and he knows that Comey is a Clinton appointee who pardoned Ole Bill after he was impeached in 2002.

Comey is likely to be the anti-Trump leaker who's been rousing Washington's killer bloodlust for the last several weeks. If so, Comey would be following in the footsteps of Richard Nixon's Deep Throat, Mark Felt, Sr., who was associate director of the FBI, and who destroyed Nixon using one deadly leak after the next.

In collusion with Ben Bradlee of the Washington Post. Whose editor today would be one Bob Woodward.

Interesting how things come around again.

Anyway, the other day, Trump needed to know if Comey was one of the big leakers trying to destroy him. Because the NYT and WaPo and a thousand other media types have made no secret of their bloodlust when it comes to destroying one Donald Trump, duly elected president of the United States.

I'll bet that Trump, who knows how to confuse liberals with his words, said something that was almost impeachable, but not quite. But nobody is going to confess to taping it, because that would also be illegal.

So Comey snaps at the sucker bait and tells Jim Clapper (who just got fired himself as DCI) that Trump is dead meat.

The House Intelligence Committee instantly asks Comey to testify. Secretly or publicly. They don't care. They just want to see a dead body swinging in the wind.

Then Trump springs his trap, using his favorite bullhorn: his Twitter account and its several million followers.

Including all the news media, who keep a 24-hour death watch on Trump's tweets, waiting for him to break his neck in public.

So Trump tweets:

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!

That was 5.25 am on 12 May 2017.

Snap!

Guess who got caught! James Comey, who is accusing the president of the United States of an impeachable crime without being able to prove it?

Or Donald Trump?

I guess we'll find out very soon.

I'm betting on Trump reeling this big one in soon.