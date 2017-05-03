Donald Trump was very critical of the president's move to agree to what basically is a Democrat spending bill for the next five months, which funds all the Democrats' priorities like the EPA, Obamacare, and Planned Parenthood while giving nothing for the construction of a border wall. That's why Mr. Trump tweeted :

Trump is 100% correct. If the president had vetoed or even threatened to veto this current spending bill, the president might have gotten more of his priorities passed and less of what the Democrats wanted. I think Trump, by calling for a shutdown in the next round of negotiations, realized that the president was rolled by the Democrats, and he feels that the president, who operates from a greater position of authority than Democrats, who are in the minority, should have gotten a better deal.

Trump is probably wondering, as we all were, why the president didn't threaten to veto this current spending bill now rather than wait for the next battle in September. Trump surely realizes that the Democrats, seeing how easily they won a victory now, will only be harder to deal with the next time. I think that if Trump had been in charge, this would never have happened.

The president claimed that the bloated spending bill he signed is a great victory for America:

The Twitter posts set off a scramble at the White House, upending a frenetic effort by... [the president's] advisers to portray the spending agreement as a major victory for the president. By early afternoon, ... [the president] had turned an appearance with Air Force Academy cadets in the Rose Garden into a pep rally for the spending bill, which he declared "a clear win for the American people." And he dispatched Mr. Mulvaney to brief reporters twice – once by telephone in a conference call that devolved into a comedy of errors, and once in person – to defend it. Mr. Mulvaney argued that the president had actually outfoxed Democrats who were eager for a shutdown. "They wanted to try and make this president look like he could not govern," Mr. Mulvaney told reporters in a chaotic call that featured a shouting budget director, dueling on-hold music and reporters frantically trying to figure out how to ask questions (mostly without success). "They wanted to make this president look like he did not know what he was doing, and he beat them on that at the very, very highest level." Democrats, Mr. Mulvaney added, "were desperate to show that we were not reasonable, and we completely destroyed that narrative by negotiating this deal." "This is a huge victory for the president," he said.

The president claimed that this spending bill is a "down payment" on the wall, even though this legislation not only provides no funding for a border wall, but for the first time makes it illegal to construct one. There is no way this can be a "down payment" on the wall when the funds for border security cannot, by law, be used for a border wall.

I don't believe for a minute that Donald Trump is fooled by the president's double-talk. He's much too smart for that. Trump knows that this was no great victory. Trump knows that appearing "reasonable" is not the end goal, but that getting financing to build the border wall is. I think Trump also realizes this, which is why he forcefully advocated that the president fight harder the next time. But will the president listen?

What do you think? Is Trump right that the president should threaten a shutdown to get funding for the wall? Or is the president right that the spending bill he agreed to, which makes him "very happy," is a great deal for border security? I suspect that most Trump supporters would side with Trump, rather than the president, on this pressing issue.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.