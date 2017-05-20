Third Raters Clamor for the Camera

The appointment of old FBI hand Robert Mueller to the post of Special Counsel, to investigate potential White House involvement in alleged Russian active measures in the past US election, is just the sort of asinine behavior H. L. Mencken thrived on during his heyday as a columnist covering US politics beginning in the early 1900s. Witnessing our legislators today convinces me that Mencken did not go far enough then, and would levitate straight in the air with conniptions today, seeing what we Americans are subjected to daily via the miracle of television: self-serving political posturing to paint over ugly, stinking, self-serving lies.

Worse, Menken would quit the business if he knew the Washington Post and the New York Times were co-conspirators with the Democrats. Current Congresspeople, like their counterparts in Mencken’s day, are third rate citizens whose opportunities to stand in the spotlight are few and far between. Thus, the clamoring to give their opinion, likely not having anything to say. The “clamor for the camera” is sadly visible, including new haircuts, Sunday suits and blatant egos. And let’s not forget the kingpins of Congress, US Senators whose caliber shows them to be not much better superficially. But far worse when you realize they take out machetes to hack their way to a clearing they can control. I point to Chuck Schumer and John McCain and rest my case. The Democrats were whupped worse in 2016 at every level than any time in their history. That’s accepted. Democrats declared war the day after Election Day- not to detract from Trump and the GOP in preparation for 2020 - but unashamedly threw down the gauntlet to remove Trump from office immediately. By any measure politically world-wide, this behavior is unprecedented and radiates mental illness, specifically schizophrenia: irrational public behavior; teenage-level antics; delusional understanding of reality; unable to control themselves; and hearing voices issuing orders to kill – the only explanation that comes close to explaining Democrat behavior. What Mencken would call the “apex of moronia.”