The USS Michigan goes to Korea

Responding to the recent deployment of the Ohio Class nuclear submarine USS Michigan to the Korean peninsula, the Hermit Kingdom has now threatened to sink the powerful vessel. "The moment the USS Michigan tries to budge even a little, it will be doomed to face the miserable fate of becoming a underwater ghost without being able to come to the surface," the Kims' Communist propaganda website Uriminzokkiri announced in a posting.

The submarine, which arrived in the southwestern city of Busan on April 25, is one of the most powerful naval assets the U.S. has in its arsenal, extending more than 560 feet long and weighing more than 18,000 tons. Powered by a nuclear reactor, the Michigan has an unlimited range of deployment and can stay at sea up to 60 days fully stocked with food for its crew of 15 officers and 140 sailors. The sub's destructive force comes from its 22 tubes that carry seven Tomahawks each. Each Tomahawk missile carries a thousand-pound warhead capable of extensive damage, as witnessed recently in Trump's Tomahawk bombing of Syria. "The urgent fielding of the nuclear submarine in the waters off the Korean Peninsula, timed to coincide with the deployment of the super aircraft carrier strike group, is intended to further intensify military threats toward our republic," the dictator's propaganda website claimed. According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the Michigan was reported to have undocked from Busan on April 29 after the North's most recent missile launch Saturday. This was Kim's third test this month, and like his previous show of bravado, it was considered a failure, exploding after traveling only 71 km. The Michigan is now at sea in an unknown region of the Korean peninsula. A massive show of U.S. air and sea power has been building in the region since the North began a series of ballistic missile tests on April 5, including the deployment of the Grey Eagle drone fleet, which is designed to rain AGM-114 Hellfire missiles on its targets. In addition to the Michigan, the U.S. strike group just offshore from North Korea now includes the USS Wayne E Meyer, a Los Angeles Class attack submarine; the USS Michael Murphy; the USS Lake Champlain; and the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier that supports approximately 90 fighter jets and helicopters.