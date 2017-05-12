As a generalization, it is true that Europe is suffering from a wave of Islamic terrorism. But there are European counties that haven’t had any Islamic terror, and they follow an alterative to the immigration policies demanded by the European Union. The biggest is Poland, which offers a vision of sanity in an insane world, particularly with respect to open borders and the mass invasion from Islamic lands – an invasion comprised primarily of young, fit, males.

From the beginning, Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party has been nearly alone in the European Union in enforcing border controls. According to the U.K. Independent, party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski recently reaffirmed this stance in a political broadcast posted to YouTube. “After recent events connected with acts of terror, (Poland) will not accept refugees because there is no mechanism that would ensure security”….

And there you go.

“[T]here is no mechanism to ensure security.”

The more folks you allow into your country from Islamic lands, the more violence you will have. And not just garden variety violence, but violence motivated by a chilling goal: to impose Islamic law over your society.

As you can see from the map below, Poland’s policy born of common sense and fierce national pride pays off. Yellow indicates terror activity while red indicates particularly high concentrations of it. Note Poland’s beautiful landscape! Not a speck of yellow or red. Not a single incident of Islamic terror.

[Map created by Carto.com]

Poland remains steadfast in her determination to survive as a nation, despite the EU’s attempt to force the country to accept a minimum number of conquerors (aka “refugees”). It remains to be seen if the EU will follow through on threats to impose onerous financial penalties if Poland does not obey.

“Such a decision would abolish the sovereignty of EU member states — of course, the weaker ones,” Kaczynski said. “We don’t agree to that, we have to oppose that, because we are — and we will be — in charge in our own country.”

And that, my friends, is what national pride sounds like. (Now if they could get their birth rate back up and stem the flow of young people leaving the country, no thanks to Poland joining the EU, that would be grand, here, here, here, here, and here.)

Hat tip: The Geller Report