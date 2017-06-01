The honest Comey?

In July 2016, then-FBI director James Comey wrote a report exonerating Hillary a few days after Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton. The FBI had a pretend interview with Hillary, but Comey wrote the report before the interview. He must have had a premonition. Comey actually said Hillary was guilty, but somehow he wasn't intelligent enough to figure out if she had the intent to break the law. For a person who had no intent, Hillary and her aides were able to break the law continuously for four years.

In July 2016, Comey also decided it was a good time to investigate on Trump and those surrounding him to see if they were colluding with Putin and the Russians. You see, Comey was unable to determine if Hillary had the intent to break the law, but he was able to tell that Putin intended to elect Trump. That is amazing. In February 2017, Comey talked to Trump, and he says now that Trump tried to get him to stop the investigation. Of Flynn and Russia. Somehow, the investigation continues to this day, so Trump obviously wasn't able to stop it. Isn't it odd that Comey and McCabe said under oath in May 2017 that Trump and those around him did nothing to impede the investigation, but now, after he was fired, Comey says Trump tried to stop the investigation? Will the media and Democrats treat Comey as the unreliable manipulator of truth (liar) that he obviously is, or will they treat Comey as telling the absolute truth today and making innocent misstatements in the past? They will obviously treat him as a hero today. It is amazing that ten months after the investigations started and at least ten months after Obama started spying, we still have investigations in search of a crime instead of crimes being investigated. There is only one large criminal activity taking place, and it is that the Obama administration illegally monitored and released names of private citizens. Somehow, the media and Democrats aren't interested at all in the actual crimes. I have heard that Democrats aren't interested in Carter Page testimony anymore because he may shed light on the illegal spying. I thought Democrats were in search of the truth instead of a political witch hunt.