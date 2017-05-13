The left has been in a state of apoplectic rage since the election. Just about everything Trump does becomes a target of their ire. Including how many scoops of ice-cream he prefers.

Unfortunately, neither is the press, as Time magazine recently reported on dinner at the White House:

“The waiters know well Trump’s personal preferences. As he settles down, they bring him a Diet Coke, while the rest of us are served water, with the Vice President sitting at one end of the table. With the salad course, Trump is served what appears to be Thousand Island dressing instead of the creamy vinaigrette for his guests. When the chicken arrives, he is the only one given an extra dish of sauce. At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else. The tastes of Pence are also tended to. Instead of the pie, he gets a fruit plate.”

Shocker! The White House chefs and waiters know the President’s and Vice President’s preferences. Well, blow me down!

Meanwhile, numerous media outlets found the Time report worthy of their own scandal-esque coverage.

CNN wrote about it and produced a video. The network, perhaps anticipating that people would recall Joe Biden’s penchant for ice-cream preemptively addressed the issue noting that he didn’t have an ice-cream parlor named after him as Trump does.

Correct! There is no comparison! Start the impeachment proceedings!

Concern over scoopgate continued to build as Yahoo News, New York Magazine, Buzzfeed, Business Insider, NBC, and Australia News, among others, covered the non-story. Here’s a taste of some of the headlines (here, here, here, here, here, here, and here):

"Donald Trump is a big boy president who gets more ice cream than everyone else” “Donald Trump Continues to Eat Like a Middle Schooler Whose Parents Are Working Late” “Disbelief over Donald Trump’s two scoops of ice cream”

Tweets from leftist “journalists” also rolled in.

David Frum‏Verified account @davidfrum This explains a lot.

WaPo blogger Jennifer Rubin replied the Atlantic senior editor:

Jennifer Rubin‏Verified account @JRubinBlogger Replying to @davidfrum a man unable to restrain his urges

The left managed to pack numerous dark messages into their coverage and commentary: The president holds himself above all others. He’s someone who cannot control himself. He’s like a little child. He’s treated like a king while others are treated as lowly serfs. Not to mention the free-floating hysteria expressed in the “disbelief” that Trump was served two scoops of ice cream.

Would that the media had applied this level of scrutiny to matters of serious concern regarding Barack Obama and the last eight years might have looked different.

Speaking of whom, I thought it fitting to end with a short trip down memory lane.

2 scoops? 3 scoops?

Hat tip: The Gateway Pundit