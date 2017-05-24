In the article, Professor Andrew Stark of the University of Toronto says:

“the “more powerful” case against does not involve criminal actions, but possible violations of his constitutional oath of office to “take care that the laws are faithfully executed.”

Why can’t the Blaze ask why it was okay for Obama and his Justice Department to continually ignore their oath by not enforcing immigration laws? Why is it okay for sanctuary city mayors and governors to violate their oaths and why was it okay for Hillary and her staff along with Obama and anyone else who sent Hillary documents to continually violate the nation’s security laws?

Why was it okay for IRS to violate peoples first amendment rights, destroy computers, withhold documents and still not be prosecuted by Holder? Why wasn’t Holder prosecuted and fired for perjury?

Professors, the media, Democrats, the Justice Department never cared about obeying oaths of office and obstruction of justice throughout Obama’s eight years but now they all of a sudden are concerned about Trump. Of course, they still don’t want immigration laws enforced so it is only laws they like that Trump has to follow.