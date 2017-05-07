It doesn’t have to be this way. But it is. Because Islam is a totalitarian ideology gaining ground by the minute while the West refuses to understand this reality.

Forget the tears, memorials, and candlelight vigils. Let’s get some smarts on board. Jihad strikes (as it has for 1500 years). Tears are shed. Candles are lit. And memorials are built.

And so it comes as no surprise that the owner of the Pulse nightclub plans to build a memorial that will preach “tolerance” like a snake oil salesman. The AP reports:

The Florida gay nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will become a memorial and museum to comfort the bereaved now and educate future generations about the importance of tolerance, the club's owner said Thursday.

For those that need a refresher, 49 people were slaughtered and 53 others were wounded by a jihadist (aka devout Muslim) in Orlando last year when he targeted homosexuals.

Of course the media has never called it jihad or even Islamic terror. They call it a “mass shooting” because they’re ignorant and/or willfully complicit. And so they are a menace and a threat to our survival due to their dissemination of disinformation.

But back to the place slated to “comfort the bereaved” and “educate future generations about the importance of tolerance.”

Here’s a thought: What if we educate people about what’s written in the Quran? Then we’ll need less comforting (not to mention the savings on candles and memorials) and will be able to defend ourselves against this ideology of conquest and the mayhem that it wreaks.

Because “tolerance,” like “diversity,” “inclusion,” and all the rest, is not inherently good or bad, despite the left’s persistent attempts to convince us otherwise. So let’s stop with the tears, the candles, and the memorials. Let’s stop peddling nonsense that promotes the notion that we should tolerate those who wish to kill us. Let’s stop tolerating intolerance in the form of one of the most, if not the most, intolerant doctrine ever written.

The owner of the Pulse nightclub could have created something meaningful by building an education center that informed the public of Islam’s deadly hate toward homosexuals (and just about everyone else). Instead, she chose the predictable path that will, in its own way, contribute to more murder and mayhem in the name of Allah.

The passionate dedication to willful ignorance in America is so profound that even those directly targeted by Islam’s wrath refuse to wake up. It is the hallmark of a society on the decline. A culture that refuses to defend itself cannot hope to survive intact.