Sanctuary cities have all sorts of ways to reward criminality and punish tax-paying citizens. Most recently, Sacramento has joined other cities in using tax dollars to fund legal fees for illegal aliens. Fox News reports :

The plan, backed by the mayor, fits a trend of local and state lawmakers taking similar action. As the Trump administration separately faces a court setback in its bid to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities, those jurisdictions are only doubling down.

Sacramento isn’t the first city to institute this new level of lawless madness.

Earlier in the week, officials in Michigan's Washtenaw County gave initial approval to pay such legal bills with taxpayer funds. Proposals to directly or indirectly pay for legal assistance to illegal immigrants have also gained approval in Providence, R.I.; Austin, Texas; San Francisco, Calif.; and Newark, N.J. Even in the small New York city of Ithaca, politicians are gearing up to spend emergency funds to help illegal immigrants taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to The Ithaca Voice. And on a broader scale, New York lawmakers recently signed off on a statewide legal defense fund, while California legislators are considering a bill creating a fund that could carry a price tag of up to $12 million per year.

All of this is rationalized, as only the left can rationalize, by tossing out vapid buzzwords:

…Councilman Eric Guerra told Fox News in an email that their move to assist with legal defense reflects a “commitment to treat all Sacramento residents equally and with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Ah, yes. “Equality,” “dignity,” and “respect.”

Never mind that people who enter this country illegally have disrespected our laws. Never mind that entering the United States illegally does not place you on equal footing with people who are here legally. Never mind that citizens struggling to make ends meet and pay their taxes are stripped of their dignity when their hard-earned money is used to defend people whose first act on American soil is to break the law.

And as a side note, why should anyone bother to come to America legally, when they can come illegally and be provided with all manner of aid? And how dare city governments use our tax dollars to fund and defend illegal activity?

They dare because they are leftists. And they are using our tax dollars to buy Democrat voters.

Are you feeling the “respect” yet? Me either.

