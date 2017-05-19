Something even more bizarre than Bradley Manning's new look

Bradley Manning (who now calls himself Chelsea) is out of prison! Something about the young man's profile caught the eye of President Obama, who commuted Manning's sentence for espionage. So now Manning – who is free, and, no doubt, preparing himself for the rigors of Tinder or Grindr – has a whole new look! Unfortunately, it's a little disappointing. "Chelsea" doesn't exactly look like a woman. He looks like a guy trying to be a woman. In short, he looks a little like Mick Jagger's former boyfriend, David Bowie.

The problems with Manning's makeover are numerous. Manning still has a man's face. And he has no breasts, making us wonder if all those estrogen pills taxpayers paid for were sugar pills. But the one thing even stranger, or should I say even strangio than Manning is Manning's lawyer, Chase Strangio. Manning, a man pretending to be a woman, is represented by Strangio, a woman pretending to be a man! Strangio is much, much more convincing as a man than Manning is as a woman! She kind of looks like a young Sean Penn, doesn't she? It's amazing that a woman can grow a moustache like that. Most women wax their moustaches; Strangio must water hers! You have to wonder what kind of couple the two would make. If they got together, could Manning get Strangio pregnant? If so, it would be the first case of a "woman" impregnating a "man"! Exit question: 1) Given the uncertain times we live in, is it at all possible that David Bowie and Sean Penn were and are really women? Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.