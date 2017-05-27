Hillary gave the commencement speech at Wellesley College where she said how important the truth is and that people shouldn't make up their own facts. The liberal media is wildly cheering that she is back. .

She will follow that up with several other topics like:

How important it is for government officials to use only secure computers to send and receive classified documents in order to comply with the law.

The need to keep all emails and other document records and to turn them over when you resign to comply with the law and so you can promptly comply with the law on FOIA requests.

The importance of cooperating with inspectors general because government officials must comply with all laws, not just ones they like.

Making sure your staff doesn't get paid by up to three organizations to prevent conflicts of interest.

How to block Russia from getting control of U.S.-produced uranium especially if your family and related entities have been getting huge paychecks from the companies and countries involved.

How to ensure the ambassadors and staff that you are responsible for are safe but if they should get killed, then the importance of putting political priorities first - even if that means scuppering the truth making up things. Can we hear her tell us how very important it is to tell the truth to the families of those who died instead of: "At this point, what difference does it make?"

On the importance of fair elections, she should point out how important it is to have fair primaries. Can she say that it would never be fair to stack the primary tally with superdelegates before the primaries are held to give one handpicked candidate preference?

She could tell a future graduating class how to make $100,000 on cattle futures from a $1,000 investment. She might tell them that technically you shouldn't be able to trade with only $1,000, but if you marry right, that someone that can trade political favors to ensure that it works. Cattle futures looks so much better than having to admit a kickback. It is obviously O.K. to do this if you believe you need more money.

Hillary could describe how easy it is to get money for campaigns if you live in the White house. You can have breakfasts and rent out rooms for big money. The Lincoln Bedroom is the most valuable room. When you leave office you can take stuff with you. And describe yourself as 'dead broke.'

Another speech could teach students how to prepare for a debate or any test. She would tell them that if they as smart as she is, and that if anyone ever slips them them the questions or answers prior to the test, they should turn them down because only cheaters and truly dishonest people would ever accept an unfair advantage like that.

She could do a special speech to young ladies about women's' health care and reproductive rights saying how Planned Parenthood is very careful when they crush and crunch babies to save the valuable body parts.

Another speech to women's groups would involve telling them how to have a happy home life to prevent their husbands from straying. She could tell them that if their husbands do stray with one-to-a hundred women, they should always treat the other women with respect. There should never be any attempt to call them liars or to destroy their lives. If a woman accuses your husband of rape, they are obviously telling the truth. Whatever you do, never set up a war room.

Hillary likes to focus on women and children because it takes a village to raise a child. She would tell the audience how important it is to raise children who are grounded like Chelsea. Chelsea has said she was never interested in money as she got corporate board seats, a $600,000 network job despite no experience, $75,000 speeches, flew around in private jets and lived modestly in her $10 million apartment. We have always taught Chelsea to care as little about money as Bill and she herself did.

She should go before environmental groups and tell them that when you are flying in private jets and living in mansions that you should always plant a tree or two to hold down your carbon footprint. If you are talking to fossil fuel companies, make sure you tell them how great it is that they were so instrumental in improving the quality and length of life throughout the world. If someone mistakenly slips a comment in saying you want to bankrupt coal companies make sure that you say that was a misinterpretation.

She could have a speech where she focuses on businesses and jobs. She could repeat what she has previously said that it is not businesses that create jobs. We all know throughout America's history that it is government that creates jobs.

As she is advocating free college these days, she could decry anyone who would dare accept $250,000 for a speech and who would demand special transportation and first-class lodging at one of these inflated-tuition universities. Those things are just unfair when people like her are trying to make college more affordable or free for all.

Her final speech could again focus on honesty, always taking blame for what one does and always treating people with utmost respect. Always tell the truth and tell those around you to tell the truth. If you broke the law take your medicine because no one is above the law, especially those in power. She could tell people that it is deplorable to call people deplorable and that no one should ever blame others like making up a vast right wing conspiracy whenever there are things she doesn't want to explain.

As Hillary is giving these thoughtful speeches, the media will continue to cheer as they admire her honesty, candor and modesty. They could have another thrill running up their leg.

In her speech to to Wellesley Hillary also decried Trump's budget harshly by calling it cruel. She called it a mean spirited con. This certainly implies that Hillary has done a deep analysis of the budget in the same manner as all Democrat and media critics. I assume they have all gone through the budget line by line as many times as Obama did.