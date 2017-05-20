Rosenstein's yuge favor for Trump

Rob Rosenstein, Trump's new deputy attorney general, did the Trump agenda a huge favor on Wednesday when he appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate the Trump-Russia connection. His action has already taken the wind out of the Democrat media's sails. They were running story after story in an attempt to keep the pretend scandal on the front pages. Now they must await the outcome of the investigation. Congressional investigations will also be put on hold, so as to avoid interfering with the special counselor's investigation.

The press will be forced to cover Trump's groundbreaking trip to the Middle East. They will be forced to report the new job-creating trade deal with Saudi Arabia and the new alliance that Trump is shepherding among Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf Arabs against Iran and ISIS. Trump will come home from the Middle East a hero. Our prediction of a positive outcome runs counter to the opinion of knowledgeable Trump supporters Dick Morris and Pat Buchanan. Both predict a negative outcome based upon their past experiences with independent prosecutors. Some Trump underling could even find himself falsely convicted of perjury (as was Scooter Libby, by the last special prosecutor). But the difference here is that the 72-year-old Mueller is close to retirement, so he does not need to take scalps to further his career. Furthermore, no crime has been committed (except by Trump opponents who leaked and published classified data). So Trump will be exculpated, which would put an end to the Trump-Russia allegation. We predict that Mueller's investigation will end within six months. Then, turnabout will be fair play as Attorney General Sessions prosecutes the Obama administration for real crimes, perhaps beginning with its improper use of IRS power and NSA data for political purposes. The Richmans co-authored the 2014 book Balanced Trade, published by Lexington Books, and the 2008 book Trading Away Our Future, published by Ideal Taxes Association.