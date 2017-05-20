Riddle me this

Most AT readers are by now well aware of the controversy surrounding the murder of the young DNC staffer, Seth Rich, who may or may not have been the source of the WikiLeaks exposure of Hillary Clinton and John Podesta emails last summer. Mr. Rich -- who had expressed anger at the DNC “handling” of Bernie Sanders misbegotten presidential run -- was tragically killed by being shot twice in the back while walking through DC. The DC police seem to still have possession of Mr. Rich’s laptop computer. Here is an odd occurrence that none in the media seem concerned about. Mr. Rich was shot in the back. Nothing was taken from his person -- not watch, not wallet, not jewelry etc. Both seem curious. But here is the essential non sequitur: why would a major metropolitan police agency label the crime a robbery? Nothing was taken. The victim was shot in the back, not face on, as might be the case if simply accosted in typical holdup style. If I am investigating a murder where the victim is shot in the back and no possessions of his are stolen, robbery would not be the first conclusion that I reached. At the very least the motive for the crime is undetermined. But to label it a robbery? Why not attempted rape? Why not a hate crime? Why not a domestic altercation? Why not crime of passion? Maybe Mr. Rich was the victim of two stray bullets? (Or one stray bullet, that ricocheted -- where’s Arlen when you need him)? Has Maxine Watters or Nancy Pelosi asked where Donald J. Trump was that night? Better yet, was anyone overly confused about the motive behind Julius Caesar’s demise -- was robbery ever attributed to Brutus?

But seriously, why robbery, indeed? As was true in Watergate -- you know, the crime that the MSM keeps trying its best to fit onto President Trump -- the coverup may be far more noteworthy than the crime. Except, tragically, for Mr. Rich and his family. Stay tuned, Americans. TWA 800 is still aloft, it seems, and we are being played yet again.