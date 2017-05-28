But after ten months of continuous investigations on election collusion with nothing found and no violations of the law so far, I find it interesting that they have changed their focus to normal conversations after the election, claiming the real issue is backdoor communications. The mission, after all, is to destroy Trump. But backdoor channels have been going on as long as there's been a U.S. presidency.

The Washington Post ran a breathless headline that Jared Kuschner tried to set up backdoor communications with Russia and implied that it was somehow different and improper. One former CIA director - a Bush-era "Nevertrumper" even called it 'espionage.' Highly paid talking heads at networks and newspapers throughout the country just repeated what the WaPo said.

Since the media pine for the wonderful days of Obama and Hillary, why don't they name the foreign policy successes that they are so proud of? I assume they would name Iran but we can see by the treatment Trump got from the 50 Muslim countries that the deal is dangerous. In any case, backdoor dealing is as old as the presidency itself and hardly worthy of the overwrought response brought forward by the agenda of the hysterical press.

The irony is mind-boggling: Targeting political opposition is long a technique of police states like Russia, which Team Obama has loudly condemned for allegedly using its own intelligence agencies to hack into our election.

New revelations have surfaced that the Obama administration abused intelligence during the election by launching a massive domestic-spy campaign that included snooping on Trump officials.

Those were just small snippets from what reporters could have found had they just done a minuscule about of research instead of repeating the propaganda of the WaPo.

Those were just small snippets from what reporters could have found had they just done a minuscule about of research instead of repeating the propaganda of the WaPo.

Those were just small snippets from what reporters could have found had they just done a minuscule about of research instead of repeating the propaganda of the WaPo.

"President Barack Obama's administration has been working behind the scenes for months to forge a new working relationship with Russia, despite the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little interest in repairing relations with Washington or halting his aggression in neighboring Ukraine."

"President Barack Obama's administration has been working behind the scenes for months to forge a new working relationship with Russia, despite the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little interest in repairing relations with Washington or halting his aggression in neighboring Ukraine."

"President Barack Obama's administration has been working behind the scenes for months to forge a new working relationship with Russia, despite the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little interest in repairing relations with Washington or halting his aggression in neighboring Ukraine."

On Russia, Why again would Russia have wanted Trump instead of continuing the appeasement policy of Obama and Hillary?

On Russia, Why again would Russia have wanted Trump instead of continuing the appeasement policy of Obama and Hillary?

On Russia, Why again would Russia have wanted Trump instead of continuing the appeasement policy of Obama and Hillary?

This is what systematic abuse of foreign-intelligence collection for domestic political purposes looks like: Intelligence collected on Americans, lawmakers, and figures in the pro-Israel community was fed back to the Obama White House as part of its political operations

This is what systematic abuse of foreign-intelligence collection for domestic political purposes looks like: Intelligence collected on Americans, lawmakers, and figures in the pro-Israel community was fed back to the Obama White House as part of its political operations

This is what systematic abuse of foreign-intelligence collection for domestic political purposes looks like: Intelligence collected on Americans, lawmakers, and figures in the pro-Israel community was fed back to the Obama White House as part of its political operations

At some point, the administration weaponized the NSA’s legitimate monitoring of communications of foreign officials to stay one step ahead of domestic political opponents,” says a pro-Israel political operative who was deeply involved in the day-to-day fight over the Iran Deal. “The NSA’s collections of foreigners became a means of gathering real-time intelligence on Americans engaged in perfectly legitimate political activism—activism, due to the nature of the issue, that naturally invo“lved conversations with foreigners

At some point, the administration weaponized the NSA’s legitimate monitoring of communications of foreign officials to stay one step ahead of domestic political opponents,” says a pro-Israel political operative who was deeply involved in the day-to-day fight over the Iran Deal. “The NSA’s collections of foreigners became a means of gathering real-time intelligence on Americans engaged in perfectly legitimate political activism—activism, due to the nature of the issue, that naturally invo“lved conversations with foreigners

At some point, the administration weaponized the NSA’s legitimate monitoring of communications of foreign officials to stay one step ahead of domestic political opponents,” says a pro-Israel political operative who was deeply involved in the day-to-day fight over the Iran Deal. “The NSA’s collections of foreigners became a means of gathering real-time intelligence on Americans engaged in perfectly legitimate political activism—activism, due to the nature of the issue, that naturally invo“lved conversations with foreigners

leaked documents reveal that Iran's breakout time may be much shorter than the Obama administration led us to believe. The infamous Iran nuclear deal sits at the foundation of President Obama's foreign policy. An guess what? It's much, much worse than we thought."

leaked documents reveal that Iran's breakout time may be much shorter than the Obama administration led us to believe. The infamous Iran nuclear deal sits at the foundation of President Obama's foreign policy. An guess what? It's much, much worse than we thought."

leaked documents reveal that Iran's breakout time may be much shorter than the Obama administration led us to believe. The infamous Iran nuclear deal sits at the foundation of President Obama's foreign policy. An guess what? It's much, much worse than we thought."

I googled the following question: "Did the Obama Administration have backdoor Communications with Iran?" Here is some of what I found in about one minute:

I googled the following question: "Did the Obama Administration have backdoor Communications with Iran?" Here is some of what I found in about one minute:

I googled the following question: "Did the Obama Administration have backdoor Communications with Iran?" Here is some of what I found in about one minute:

Since research and investigative reporting just aren't important when trashing Trump so I thought I would do about five minutes of research for them.

The Washington Post ran a breathless headline that Jared Kuschner tried to set up backdoor communications with Russia and implied that it was somehow different and improper. One former CIA director - a Bush-era "Nevertrumper" even called it 'espionage.' Highly paid talking heads at networks and newspapers throughout the country just repeated what the WaPo said.

But after ten months of continuous investigations on election collusion with nothing found and no violations of the law so far, I find it interesting that they have changed their focus to normal conversations after the election, claiming the real issue is backdoor communications. The mission, after all, is to destroy Trump. But backdoor channels have been going on as long as there's been a U.S. presidency.

Since research and investigative reporting just aren't important when trashing Trump so I thought I would do about five minutes of research for them.

I googled the following question: "Did the Obama Administration have backdoor Communications with Iran?" Here is some of what I found in about one minute:

leaked documents reveal that Iran's breakout time may be much shorter than the Obama administration led us to believe. The infamous Iran nuclear deal sits at the foundation of President Obama's foreign policy. An guess what? It's much, much worse than we thought."

From the following Spectator article on Iran and illegal spying

At some point, the administration weaponized the NSA’s legitimate monitoring of communications of foreign officials to stay one step ahead of domestic political opponents,” says a pro-Israel political operative who was deeply involved in the day-to-day fight over the Iran Deal. “The NSA’s collections of foreigners became a means of gathering real-time intelligence on Americans engaged in perfectly legitimate political activism—activism, due to the nature of the issue, that naturally invo“lved conversations with foreigners This is what systematic abuse of foreign-intelligence collection for domestic political purposes looks like: Intelligence collected on Americans, lawmakers, and figures in the pro-Israel community was fed back to the Obama White House as part of its political operations

On Russia, Why again would Russia have wanted Trump instead of continuing the appeasement policy of Obama and Hillary?

From the following Bloomberg article

"President Barack Obama's administration has been working behind the scenes for months to forge a new working relationship with Russia, despite the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little interest in repairing relations with Washington or halting his aggression in neighboring Ukraine."

Those were just small snippets from what reporters could have found had they just done a minuscule about of research instead of repeating the propaganda of the WaPo.

There is still only one crime that I have seen leading up to the election and that is the massive scandal of illegal spying by the Obama Administration. But most of the media ignore that story and instead focus on Trashing Trump. Why doesn't the media reprint and report the following excellent story by Paul Sperry in the New York Post instead of the fictional garbage in the AP, New York Times, and WaPo that is almost all based on anonymous unnamed sources?

The first two paragraphs of the New York Post article

New revelations have surfaced that the Obama administration abused intelligence during the election by launching a massive domestic-spy campaign that included snooping on Trump officials. The irony is mind-boggling: Targeting political opposition is long a technique of police states like Russia, which Team Obama has loudly condemned for allegedly using its own intelligence agencies to hack into our election.

Since the media pine for the wonderful days of Obama and Hillary, why don't they name the foreign policy successes that they are so proud of? I assume they would name Iran but we can see by the treatment Trump got from the 50 Muslim countries that the deal is dangerous. In any case, backdoor dealing is as old as the presidency itself and hardly worthy of the overwrought response brought forward by the agenda of the hysterical press.