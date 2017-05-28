Reality check: Backdoor presidential communications used to be O.K.
The Washington Post ran a breathless headline that Jared Kuschner tried to set up backdoor communications with Russia and implied that it was somehow different and improper. One former CIA director - a Bush-era "Nevertrumper" even called it 'espionage.' Highly paid talking heads at networks and newspapers throughout the country just repeated what the WaPo said.
But after ten months of continuous investigations on election collusion with nothing found and no violations of the law so far, I find it interesting that they have changed their focus to normal conversations after the election, claiming the real issue is backdoor communications. The mission, after all, is to destroy Trump. But backdoor channels have been going on as long as there's been a U.S. presidency.
Since research and investigative reporting just aren't important when trashing Trump so I thought I would do about five minutes of research for them.
leaked documents reveal that Iran's breakout time may be much shorter than the Obama administration led us to believe. The infamous Iran nuclear deal sits at the foundation of President Obama's foreign policy. An guess what? It's much, much worse than we thought."
At some point, the administration weaponized the NSA’s legitimate monitoring of communications of foreign officials to stay one step ahead of domestic political opponents,” says a pro-Israel political operative who was deeply involved in the day-to-day fight over the Iran Deal. “The NSA’s collections of foreigners became a means of gathering real-time intelligence on Americans engaged in perfectly legitimate political activism—activism, due to the nature of the issue, that naturally invo“lved conversations with foreignersThis is what systematic abuse of foreign-intelligence collection for domestic political purposes looks like: Intelligence collected on Americans, lawmakers, and figures in the pro-Israel community was fed back to the Obama White House as part of its political operations
"President Barack Obama's administration has been working behind the scenes for months to forge a new working relationship with Russia, despite the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little interest in repairing relations with Washington or halting his aggression in neighboring Ukraine."
New revelations have surfaced that the Obama administration abused intelligence during the election by launching a massive domestic-spy campaign that included snooping on Trump officials.
The irony is mind-boggling: Targeting political opposition is long a technique of police states like Russia, which Team Obama has loudly condemned for allegedly using its own intelligence agencies to hack into our election.
Since the media pine for the wonderful days of Obama and Hillary, why don't they name the foreign policy successes that they are so proud of? I assume they would name Iran but we can see by the treatment Trump got from the 50 Muslim countries that the deal is dangerous. In any case, backdoor dealing is as old as the presidency itself and hardly worthy of the overwrought response brought forward by the agenda of the hysterical press.
