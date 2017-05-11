Rape Acceptance and the Insanity of the Social Justice Warriors
Lucie Myslikova is a Girl Scout and social justice warrior (they start young these days) in the Czech Republic. And she is willing to accept being raped as part of the price to pay to advance “diversity, peace, and understanding” (buzzwords courtesy of the World Organization of the Scout movement).
PJ Media reports:
…The girl is passionate about politics and believes teenagers should have a voice in the public sphere. This wasn’t her first political rally; it was simply the first time she wore her Scout uniform to a demonstration. Her comments emphasized non-violence and non-judgement of the opposition….
What, exactly, was she discussing with the skinhead? “The nation,” “borders,” and “migration.”….
According to CNN’s coverage, Myslikova “made some profound comments.” If you want to know what she actually said, you’d have to translate an article that appeared in the French language publication the Paris Match. There, buried in the last paragraph, is a quote from the exchange between the Scout and the Neo-Nazi regarding immigration. When the Neo-Nazi asserted the teen would be “violated by those she defends,” Myslikova replied, “Even if something happened to me, the physical wounds always end up healing.”
Is this the new face of feminism, where women (and girls) accept rape in order to advance leftist notions of politically correct thinking? Where men (and boys) from Islamic countries force themselves on defenseless females in all manner of horrific ways and members of the fairer sex accept it as part of a contract with the new world order?
Little Lucie, feminisms new poster child, appears not only to accept the prospect of being raped, but is naively self-assured in her ability to overcome it. “Physical wounds always end up healing.”
Good luck, Lucie.
