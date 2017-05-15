Jennifer Carnahan, the new chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, received a torrent of racist hate mail and at least one threat of physical violence that forced her from her home for a weekend. Carnahan, who is Korean-American, was targeted after publically apologizing and calling for the resignation of those responsible for an offensive image posted to the 7th Congressional District Republicans Facebook page.

The message is being sent out loud and clear: the American left is moving toward violence as a tactic in its quest to grab the political power to which it believes it is entitled. John Daniel Davidson is absolutely correct in his observation that the "The American Left is talking itself into Violence." He cites a lot of examples. Here is a sample:

It didn't matter that Carnahan didn't post the image, or that she did everything right. The folks sending the hate mail called her racist, and threw a few racial epithets directly at her for good measure. Last month, left-wing activists in Oregon caused the cancellation of the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade by threatening to drag "fascists" off the parade route – and by fascists, they meant the Republican Party of Multanomah County. In an email, the activists warned, "we will have two hundred or more people rush into the parade into the middle and drag and push those people out as we will not give one inch to groups who espouse hatred toward lgbt, immigrants, people of color or others."

The signs are everywhere that a mass phenomenon is underway and is being tolerated – from the failure to suppress antifa armed thugs shutting down political speech in Berkeley...

...to nods and winks from authority figures. When a revered Civil Rights-era hero, who carries a steel plate in his skull owing to injuries from a police baton, implicitly encourages the ongoing wave of violence, a lot of people take it quite seriously.

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., urged students on Saturday to help recreate a sense of hope that has been lost in America today and to participate in civil disobedience if necessary. In a commencement speech that focused largely on Lewis' life growing up and his involvement in the civil rights movement in the 1960s, Lewis ended it with an examination of the current state of affairs and a thinly veiled critique of America under President Trump, whom he did not mention by name. (snip) Paralleling what he said earlier about getting into the way of things he saw as unjust during the civil rights era, Lewis encouraged his audience to do the same when they leave college. "Go out there, get in the way, get in trouble – good trouble, necessary trouble and make some noise," he said to cheers.

"Good trouble" is a wonderful (yet horrifying) catchphrase. It is memorable and readily defensible. Yet in the minds of the violent factions of the left, it can be appropriated to provide blanket permission to misbehave. The expression "good trouble" can be picked up by anyone from nonviolent demonstrators seeking "symbolic arrests" to antifa thugs to (God forbid) potential future Weathermen-like terrorists.

From the standpoint of Lewis, it is not an explicit call to violence, of course. He is citing nonviolent Civil Rights-era heroes, and he is one himself. So he is bulletproof in uttering these words. But his words exist in the context that John Daniel Davidson chronicles.

We face a threatening situation: large numbers of people have become deranged with TDS, and among them, it is statistically certain there will be people inclined to violence due to what we might call pre-existing conditions: crazies looking for a cause or a trigger. So people are acting out, and at the same time, they are told there is "good trouble, necessary trouble" by a secular Civil Rights saint, no matter his personal context in creating the repression.

Violence can be intoxicating to certain disturbed minds. We have seen leftist terrorists before. (See Radical Son.) I don't like the volatility of the mixture we face as the left still cannot reconcile itself to electoral defeat and spirals toward the fringe.