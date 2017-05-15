"Ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality health care is critical to improving women’s health and ensuring that it fits their priorities at any stage of life," Trump said in his statement, issued on Mother's Day.

"Under the current health-care system, however, the lack of choice in health insurance and in health-care providers, along with skyrocketing premium and out-of-pocket costs, are failing our citizens, our families, and, in particular, our women."

In addition, Trump said: "Women are living longer, healthier lives than their mothers."

"The number of women dying from heart disease and cancer — the top two killers of women in America — has been decreasing for decades," he continued in the statement. "Thanks to new breast cancer treatments, our health care professionals have saved lives and improved the quality of life for millions of women. We must continue to foster an environment that rewards these needed advances in research."

The president said he is committed to working with Congress on behalf of paid family leave for mothers and fathers, and to "invest in the comprehensive care that women receive at community health centers."