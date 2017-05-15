President Trump wants better access to women's health care, paid family leave
In a statement celebrating "Women's Health Week," President Trump called for better access to health care for women as well as ensuring paid family leave for both men and women.
"Ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality health care is critical to improving women’s health and ensuring that it fits their priorities at any stage of life," Trump said in his statement, issued on Mother's Day.
"Under the current health-care system, however, the lack of choice in health insurance and in health-care providers, along with skyrocketing premium and out-of-pocket costs, are failing our citizens, our families, and, in particular, our women."
In addition, Trump said: "Women are living longer, healthier lives than their mothers."
"The number of women dying from heart disease and cancer — the top two killers of women in America — has been decreasing for decades," he continued in the statement. "Thanks to new breast cancer treatments, our health care professionals have saved lives and improved the quality of life for millions of women. We must continue to foster an environment that rewards these needed advances in research."
The president said he is committed to working with Congress on behalf of paid family leave for mothers and fathers, and to "invest in the comprehensive care that women receive at community health centers."
Complaints from women's groups that the Republican replacement for Obamacare shortchanges women's health is bogus. With more insurance choices, women will be able to tailor a policy commensurate with their own needs. With the Obamacare mandate for everyone to pay for prenatal care and birth control, women didn't have a choice – even if they were beyond childbearing age or had no plans to become pregnant.
As for family leave, the GOP's position has been evolving in recent years to embrace the concept, although Democrats want workers to be paid for extended leave as well as having their jobs protected. Current policy already includes family leave for federal workers, and most union contracts include it. There are several bills before Congress to mandate family leave nationwide, and Republicans will probably pass one of them before 2018.
