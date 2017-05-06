There's a word for what President Trump reportedly did, stepping in to save the job of his falsely maligned top counterterrorism advisor, Sebastian Gorka, ending the constant phony controversies and making Gorka's accusers look stupid: Leadership.

When the White House backed off its efforts to dump Sebastian Gorka on another federal agency, the controversial counterterrorism advisor had the president himself to thank, The Daily Beast has learned. After news emerged last week that the Trump administration was setting the stage to move the British-born national security aide out of the White House, President Donald Trump and his chief strategist Stephen Bannon “personally intervened” to put a halt to Gorka’s White House eviction, two senior administration sources said.

This is what we voted for. If the Beast is right, it means the old Trump is finally back. And after an infuriating period where the Deep State, the neo-cons, and the quasi-Democrats seemed to be running the show, it portends a take-charge presidency.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka is a first-rate military strategist, scholar and thinker whose work already has impressed President Trump enough to invite him to work in the White House. Even more impressive, he is the most gaffe-free spokesman on the entire Trump team, an unexpected gift to the Trump administration, given that many of his good people have been torn apart by the wolf packs of the press over minor slip-ups. While admittedly his job isn't as tough as that as Sean Spicer's, who must face down the leftist mainstream media every day, Gorka hasn't made any mistakes in his appearances on Fox News and other networks. In fact, on critical national security matters, he articulates the president's moderate, pragmatic, results-oriented vision in foreign policy extremely well. That's an incalculable benefit and any good leader would not want to lose a team member who could deliver what other team members have otherwise had trouble doing.

But it's about more than pragmatics. It's actually the right thing. Gorka has been subject to a gauntlet of lies falsely accusing him of bad scholarship, closet Nazi-ties, an anti-Semitic past, all of which are totally without merit. In the Alinskyite book, this is nothing but repetitions of a Big Lie in a bid to make it the 'truth.' Most people who get into controversies have a tangled role in provoking their own troubles, but in Gorka's case, he's completely innocent, which is why none of the charges have stuck, and why they have come at him from so many strange unrelated angles.

It's all the work of two bitter weasels left over from the previous administration, former Deputy National Security Advisor (and creative writing major) Ben Rhodes and Vice President Joe Biden's former national security advisor Colin Kahl, both of whom have a documented dead-ender campaign on twitter to smear Gorka, using the leftwing press, academic scream protestors, and slimy little leaks to the mainstream press as their weapons. They have been at it for months, beavering away, and convinced they would succeed because they have gotten away with so much.

Trump (and his savvy advisor Steve Bannon) saw right through it and put their feet down when the other White House minions decided that the controversy was too much, the cocktail party invitations would dry up, the heat in the kitchen was too hot, and ... the only solution was, Gorka would have to go. Trump said no.

Trump apparently doesn't respond to that kind of bedwetting pressure. He stood by a good man, and an innocent one, and in this decision, showed what he was made of. This portends well toward what we see coming up in this administration. The swamp is going to be drained. Deep State hasn't truly taken over yet. A leader has.

Thank you, President Trump.