Publicly, Trump's position is that he has not made up his mind and when we asked the White House about these private comments, Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks said, "I think his tweet was clear. He will make a decision this week."

Declining to endorse the 2015 Paris climate change agreement, signed by 147 nations to enact greenhouse gas reductions, the left has fallen into hysteria, claiming the world will now blow up. Get a load of the overwrought predictions:

Scientists said it would worsen an already bad problem and make it far more difficult to prevent crossing a dangerous global temperature threshold. Calculations suggest it could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide in the air a year. When it adds up year after year, scientists said that is enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather. "If we lag, the noose tightens," said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer, co-editor of the peer-reviewed journal Climatic Change.

It's pure baloney.

For one thing, global warming is not happening.

Scare headlines about disappearing arctic ice are similarly being shown as overblown if not outright false. The Danish Meteorological Institute reports that since December Arctic temperatures have pretty much been below -20 degrees Celsius. Arctic ice and the Greenland ice cap are both expanding, not shrinking.

For another, the U.S. is bringing down its CO2 emissions very well without a European United Nations agency to police them. The fracking revolution and natural gas production can take a bow for that, not the global bureaucrats. From Investor's Business Daily:

As we noted recently, since the 1997 Kyoto Accord, U.S. output of greenhouse gases has plummeted 7.3%, despite U.S. GDP growing by 52% during that time. Our greenhouse gas footprint is shrinking, not growing.

The real purpose of the accord, of course, is to exert control. Socialism, in fact,, if United Nations officials are to be believed. It's also about killing American jobs, such as coal mining, which the left doesn't believe should be permitted to exist, while turning a blind eye to third world countries that are still in their industrial stages of development - and which would like to see the U.S. slow down so they can surpass us. Plus it's a tax on Americans, for us alone to bear. Stephen Moore writes:

Our Heritage Foundation colleague Nick Loris estimates that, over the next decade, the agreement will cost Americans an extra $30,000 per family of four in higher energy prices) and some 400,000 lost jobs (200,000 in manufacturing alone). He likens the Paris Agreement to a $2.5 trillion global tax on American production. So the costs to America would be anything but "symbolic."

And it's a vehicle for corruption as well.

The fact is, greenhouse gases come down naturally when an economy develops and environmental standards are naturally put into place as the public demands. If you have doubts on this, fly a plane over the U.S. border with Mexico at the San Diego-Tijuana point. On one side you will see clean air and green hills. On the other, a lot of cement, barren hills, trash dumps and smog. Hong Kong and Shenzhen present similar pictures.

The U.S. in fact is a world leader at keeping greenhouse gas emissions down, topping its quotas set in the Kyoto Protocol. Europe, by contrast, isn't so terribly good at it, just as it isn't good at fulfilling its European Union monetary quotas or its NATO dues quotas. According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - the Bonn, Germany-based agency that is out there to monitor the Paris accord, Germany is going to have a bad time fulfiling its voluntary quota of dropping greenhouse gas emissions 40%. The reason isn't hard to understand, either. In scrapping its clean nuclear energy for 'green' reasons, it has since turned to other 'green' devices such as electrical cars - which require vast amounts of coal to supply the electricity. Good luck with that strategy on bringing down greenhouse gases. It shows the essential unseriousness about climate change as an environmental issue. Yet Europe still thinks it has a right to regulate us (and that's who is going to be doing it) through the Paris accord.

is there any good reason to remain in this fraudy, job-killing, junk science accord? There really isn't. That's why President Trump's decision, if true, is so welcome. He ran on this as a campaign promise and if it's a promise fulfilled, it'll be a great thing to see his poll numbers rise as a result.

Oh and one last thing: The world won't come crashing down, either. Maybe the left will, but not the world.