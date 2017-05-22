It was refreshing to see President Trump speak to the leaders of the Muslim countries in Riyadh honestly and directly about the problems of Islamist terrorism. He told them in plain words that they have to drive out the terrorists from their mosques and countries. He reminded them that terrorists, such as ISIS, kill more Muslims than others.

It is a choice between two futures – and it is a choice America CANNOT make for you.

A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and extremists. Drive them out. DRIVE THEM OUT of your places of worship.

DRIVE THEM OUT of your communities.

DRIVE THEM OUT of your holy land, and

DRIVE THEM OUT OF THIS EARTH.

Trump pointed out that terrorism will retard any economic growth in the area, despite its oil riches.

Trump spoke like a true American president, telling them that they have to choose between good and evil. Evil is clearly ISIS and the terrorists supported by Iran. Trump forcefully said the Iranian government is the chief sponsor of terrorism, which disrupts the entire Middle East, Europe, and the USA. This is in sharp contrast to Obama giving Iran 150 billion dollars, which Iran used to fund its terrorism, and John Kerry thanking Iran after the release of our hostage sailors while filming them for propaganda use.

There was none of the Obama apologizing for the United States or blaming the United States and Israel for the problems of the Middle East, and none of the blather that the United States cannot call terrorism what it is because we once had slavery in our country.

There was also none of the Bush blather about nation-building. Trump told them we are in the Middle East not to impose our system of government, which came as a relief to the Muslim leaders who saw the idiocy of Maxine Waters, Al Green, and Nancy Pelosi calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

It was a proud day to see an American president acting the way an American president should.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media wing of the Opposition Party did not carry the speech. ABC had its usual Sunday show interviewing Democrat Elijah Cummings, CBS had Democrat senator Dianne Feinstein worrying about Trump's use of Twitter, and NBC carried a soccer game. All three were probably on high alert, though, in case Comey's friends released another Comey memo.