Israel Prison Service released footage of Marwan Barghouti, one of the leaders of the hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, eating in his cell.

Marwan Barghouti is a genuine terrorist, but he is a phony hunger striker, and he has been outed by video released by his Israeli captors. Haaretz reports:

Barghouti is serving 5 life terms for murder, the result of directing suicide bombings and other attacks on military and civilian targets in the First and Second Intifadas. He is considered widely popular among Palestinians, and is regarded as a potential successor to Mahmoud Abbas as head of Fatah and the Palestinian Authority.

Haaretz woud never mention it, because it is the ideological sister of the Grey Lady, but the video should embarrass the New York Times, which granted Barghouti the extraordinary privilege of authoring an op-ed in the middle of April, entitled “Why We Are On Hunger Strike in Israel’s Prisons.”

Having spent the last 15 years in an Israeli prison, I have been both a witness to and a victim of Israel’s illegal system of mass arbitrary arrests and ill-treatment of Palestinian prisoners. After exhausting all other options, I decided there was no choice but to resist these abuses by going on a hunger strike. Some 1,000 Palestinian prisoners have decided to take part in this hunger strike, which begins today, the day we observe here as Prisoners’ Day. Hunger striking is the most peaceful form of resistance available. It inflicts pain solely on those who participate and on their loved ones, in the hopes that their empty stomachs and their sacrifice will help the message resonate beyond the confines of their dark cells.

Or at least the impression of empty stomachs....

There seems to be a pattern emerging among leftists: claim to be on hunger strike, but eat up when you think nobody is looking, or even be open about the “symbolic” (i.e., phony) nature of the hunger strike.