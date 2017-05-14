One issue where the elite culture’s indoctrination efforts have failed

Progressives were able to sell same sex marriage, but they have reached a Rubicon of sorts. The dominance of progressives in the academy, culture, and media has ensured that all sorts of new and radical ideas could be sold to the broader public quite effectively over time. The revolutionary re-definition of marriage in the space of a generation or so stands as a historic high mark for the ability of an elite to exercise power over a wide majority, winning over their minds. First, use schools and higher education, while simultaneously pushing a media bombardment of propaganda. You get a sizable enough plurality that opponents and laggards can start to be demonized, and you have won the battle. Now we are seeing the same powers brought to bear on the concept of “gender fluidity” – decoupling sex from the science of chromosomes and relegating it to imagination. Human stories offer the best means of changing minds, because they offer access to the heart. That was the cue for Caitlyn Jenner to emerge from the chrysalis of Bruce Jenner.

As a purported female, this member of the extended Kardashian clan enjoyed one of the greatest waves of positive publicity since Lindbergh flew the Atlantic. Caitlyn is now, as far as the media are concerned, a genuine female (albeit with a Y-chromosome), and anyone who says otherwise is a hater. In the media culture, as experienced by everyone but readers of conservative websites, the battle has been won already. Period. Except for this, from Stephen Ohlemacher of the Associated Press: A year after Caitlyn Jenner announced her new name and gender, the popularity of the name Caitlyn plummeted more than any other baby name, according to Social Security's annual list of the most popular baby names. In fact, the four names that dropped the most were all variations of the same name: Caitlin, Caitlyn, Katelynn and Kaitlynn. "It was inevitable," said Laura Wattenberg, founder of BabynameWizard.com. "Caitlyn was already falling in popularity. Now it is suddenly controversial." Naming a baby is among the most deeply personal decisions a couple can make. It is where values express themselves behaviorally. At this level, the Caitlyn campaign is a failure, and the name may fade as completely as the female name Prudence has today. The brainwashing reached its level of resistance. Progressives have embraced the term “Resistance” to signify their strategy to bring down the elected POTUS. Now that Hillary Clinton has included herself under its umbrella, that may be the kiss of death for it as a cool label. But the real resistance in the United States, the one that has been ongoing for decades, is the resistance to the social and cultural engineering efforts from the Left. Their power in those spheres is far more sweeping than the powers of President Trump over the federal government, where the bureaucrats themselves often are hostile to his goals. So everybody is resisting everybody else. I guess that just about sums it up.