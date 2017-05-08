Obama then told the crowd, “I hope that current members of Congress recall that it actually doesn’t take a lot of courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential. But it does require some courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm — those who often have no access to the corridors of power.”

Apparently, President Obama's bid to scare Republicans into not repealing the much-detested Obamacare by warning of electoral consequences didn't have much effect. Always putting politics first, Obama early on told Republicans they'd regret getting rid of his health care reform. That would be the same reform which has thrown millions of Americans out of the health insurance market, reduced choice to nearly zero, instituted sky-high premiums, and saddled consumers with double-digit rate hikes and mortgage-sized deductibles. Reince Priebus has attempted to point out that it's not Republicans who are having trouble holding office these days, but to no avail. Just a few days ago, Obama's buddies in the Democratic party chanted, ' Hey, Hey, Goodbye ' when Republicans attempted to repeal the nightmare. With that a wash, Obama's now trying a new tack, lugubriously appealing to moral sensibilities to preserve the hated bureaucratic program, sounding just like the All Tears and Flapdoodle con artists of Mark Twain's Huckleberry Finn. At his speech Sunday at the Kennedy Library, appealing for Congress to save his 'precious,':

So in other words, all those 'deplorables' who voted for Trump are 'powerful, already comfortable, already influential' - and apparently they have all the access to the corridors of power to boot. What he's doing here is something new - attempting to paint any opposition to the nightmare of Obamacare as a plutocrat's ploy, as if real plutocrats didn't have plenty of money to pay for Obamacare's skyrocketing premiums, quite unlike the ordinary Americans stuck in the individual markets who hate Obamacare the most.

Obama's also attempting to flatter himself, claiming that any support for his status quo is an 'act of courage.' Against whom, we don't know. We are talking mighty cheap courage here.

In short, he's repeatedly denied there are anything more than 'a few glitches' in his Obamacare, and dismissed anyone who doesn't like it as both rich and cowardly. Is this the arrogance of a Washington Swamp Thing of the establishment, or what?

It's just another pathetic element in a long line of increasingly desperate arguments he's made to Republicans to save his legacy.

He's also attempted to appeal to hysteria, calling any GOP effort to get rid of his legacy health care reform "reckless," "irresponsible" and a huge disservice to the country.

He's even attempted to call Obamacare opponents just personally opposed to him, not his much-loathed health care program itself (code: racists), as he did last year:

"So why is there still such a fuss?" Obama said. "Well, part of the problem is the fact that a Democratic president named Barack Obama passed the law."

Even on the rearguard, as of today, the odious Jonathan Gruber, architect of this anti-free-market mess, is blaming President Trump for the many, many failures of Obamacare. Gruber, you recall, is the one who called Americans 'stupid,' more than once, and openly stated that he intentionally made Obamacare a tangled, difficult, horrible experience for Americans in the interest of promoting what he really wanted: single payer socialist medical care. It was Playbook Alinsky if there ever was one.

Now he's appealing to moral sensibilities as if anyone in his administration ever cared about that, and paint Obamacare opponents as deplorables.

It shows that for him, it's all a game, a bid to preserve his worthless legacy. It would explain why he's casually dismissed the horrors average Americans stuck in the individual market go through as 'a fuss' and now his newfound fascination with what he claims is 'courage.' Mary Katherine Ham has a few choice words for those who consider it a 'fuss' as did members of Congress earlier.