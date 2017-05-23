Obama's new biographer and me

David Garrow in his new book, Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, mentions me and the website American Thinker in footnote 7 of chapter 2. He writes, "[I]n a publication that always must be read with the greatest possible caution, [see] Don Wilkie, 'What David Maraniss Left Out of the Story,' American Thinker, 11 July 2012." My article exposed several errors of omission David Maraniss committed in his book, Barack Obama: The Story.

Mr. Garrow continues: Most loony musings about the Obamas and the Dunhams merit no citation or comment. One regrettable exception, given both the author's vita and the essay's venue, is Angelo M. Codevilla, "The Chosen One," Claremont Review of Books, Summer 2011, pp. 52-58, esp. p. 54. Obama Sr. was not selected by the CIA to study in the U.S., nor was Stanley Dunham a CIA operative. First arriving in Hawaii in the summer of 1960, neither was Dunham on hand to greet Obama Sr. upon his arrival in 1959. The fascinating photo in question, of uncertain date and provenance, may well picture Stanley Dunham with Obama Sr., but if so it almost certainly dates from June 1962, when Obama was leaving Hawaii. Mr. Garrow is right: it is a leaving picture. He fails to disclose where he got his information. That's all right, because I know where he got it. He got it from me and from that website that must be read "with the greatest possible caution." My article was "The Case Against Barack Obama, Sr.," November 7, 2011. I was the first to connect the dots, to show that students from the East West Center were in the picture, that they didn't get to Hawaii until September of 1961, and that Obama Sr. left Hawaii no later than June 22, 1962. Mr. Garrow, if you are going to use my work to bash people, don't you think it's worth a citation?