Obama pats himself on the back for showing ‘the most courage’
Barack Obama is constructing his own heroic narrative, and is testing it out with members of the family that has created the greatest mythology in the history of American politics. And he is staking his claim to courage on his utter failure to enforce his infamous “red line” on Syrian chemical weapons. Nolan D. McCaskill reports in Politico:
Barack Obama defended his decision not to bomb Syria as president in an interview published Monday, casting his controversial decision as an act that “required the most political courage.”
Obama spoke with Jack Schlossberg last week before accepting a John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award. Schlossberg, Kennedy’s grandson and a member of the award committee, released a transcript of their conversation in a Medium post on Monday.
Obama receives the Kennedy 'Profile in Courage" award
Sending troops into harm’s way was “the hardest issue that I dealt with,” Obama said, adding that seeing and knowing people younger than Schlossberg, 24, “would be in a really dangerous situation, that was tough.”
“But I actually think that the issue that required the most political courage was the decision not to bomb Syria after the chemical weapons use had been publicized and rather to negotiate them removing chemical weapons from Syria,” Obama said.
Ed Lasky responds:
Really? Trump bombed Syria and stopped the chemical attacks-with zero American casualties and zero diplomatic consequences (except for positive ones).
This guy is still patting himself on the back.
It was during Barack Obama’s presidency that a military medal for “courageous restraint” was floated – and after public ridicule, rejected before getting past the talking stage. Too bad for Obama, for he could have awarded himself a chest full of courageous restraint medals, like some North Korean general.
Barack Obama is constructing his own heroic narrative, and is testing it out with members of the family that has created the greatest mythology in the history of American politics. And he is staking his claim to courage on his utter failure to enforce his infamous “red line” on Syrian chemical weapons. Nolan D. McCaskill reports in Politico:
Barack Obama defended his decision not to bomb Syria as president in an interview published Monday, casting his controversial decision as an act that “required the most political courage.”
Obama spoke with Jack Schlossberg last week before accepting a John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award. Schlossberg, Kennedy’s grandson and a member of the award committee, released a transcript of their conversation in a Medium post on Monday.
Obama receives the Kennedy 'Profile in Courage" award
Sending troops into harm’s way was “the hardest issue that I dealt with,” Obama said, adding that seeing and knowing people younger than Schlossberg, 24, “would be in a really dangerous situation, that was tough.”
“But I actually think that the issue that required the most political courage was the decision not to bomb Syria after the chemical weapons use had been publicized and rather to negotiate them removing chemical weapons from Syria,” Obama said.
Ed Lasky responds:
Really? Trump bombed Syria and stopped the chemical attacks-with zero American casualties and zero diplomatic consequences (except for positive ones).
This guy is still patting himself on the back.
It was during Barack Obama’s presidency that a military medal for “courageous restraint” was floated – and after public ridicule, rejected before getting past the talking stage. Too bad for Obama, for he could have awarded himself a chest full of courageous restraint medals, like some North Korean general.