Within minutes of Director Comey's dismissal, the adjective "Nixonian" was flowing out of the mouths of Democrats and their friends in the media.

President Nixon resigned in August 1974 and died 23 years ago. Nevertheless, the Democrats can not let go of the the 37th president!

Peter Baker of the New York Times compared the firing to the memorable Saturday Night Massacre, the night that President Nixon fired Attorney General Elliot Richardson.

Mr. Baker wrote this:

In dramatically casting aside James B. Comey, President Trump fired the man who may have helped make him president — and the man who potentially most threatened the future of his presidency.

Really? So Mr. Baker believes that Mr. Comey helped Mr. Trump win the election? Where is the evidence for that?

Mr. Trump's electoral college victory was the results of voters voting their pocketbooks, from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania to Michigan.

Are we to believe that these voters were ready to go for Mrs. Clinton and then switched to Mr. Trump? I don't think so. It had a lot more to do with a "lack of message" as Richard Cohen wrote:

But Clinton’s great failing, the book — not to mention the election itself — makes clear, was her inability to fashion a message. She knew why she was running for president: It was her turn. But she could not say that. She could not merely say that she was prepared, a walking briefing book. Policies coursed through her body like blood cells. She knew everything. She was, in the famous formulation of Isaiah Berlin, a fox. Trump was a hedgehog. He knew just one thing: why he wanted to be president.

Mr. Baker then brings up the Russia-Trump connection, or the idea that the dismissal was because Mr. Comey's investigation was getting too close to home as some Democrats have suggested.

What connection are we talking about? I'd love to see evidence!

Mr. Comey stepped on all of this last summer when he outlined all of Mrs. Clinton's crimes and then concluded that there was no basis for a prosecution. It did not help when he walked into the news again in October.

Either way, the FBI director became too controversial and it was time to change!

