Apparently still seething over the crown he believed was rightfully his, the former Florida governor sniped at Trump from the sidelines of a hedge fund conference, with an 'I told you so' directed at the president:

Do Jeb Bush and Nicolas Maduro have something in common? Why, yes. Both serve to remind us why we voted for Donald Trump.

"When I ran for office, I said he is a chaos candidate and would be a chaos president," Bush said on Friday. "Unfortunately, so far chaos organizes the presidency right now," he said, speaking at the annual SALT hedge fund conference, which is headlined by bigwigs from the world of politics, finance, sports and entertainment. Bush said it appears the Trump administration is "living in the tyranny of the moment" instead of "executing on a clear agenda."

His shots at Trump follow those from Caracas , with the Venezuela's dictator, Nicolas Maduro, yelling:

"Enough meddling ... Go home, Donald Trump. Get out of Venezuela," Maduro yelled in a televised speech. "Get your dirty hands out of here."

His regime, for good measure, added the finest in Ayers-speak characteristic of the current state of U.S. academia:

The extreme positions of a government just starting off only confirmed the discriminatory, racist, xenophobic and genocidal nature of U.S. elites against humanity and its own people, which has now been heightened by this new administration which asserts white Anglo-Saxon supremacy," the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

So now in addition to the five groups identified by Fox News host Sean Hannity as being opposed to Trump - the press, Democrats, Deep State, #NeverTrumpers and establishment Republicans, we can add these two - failed presidential rivals and rabid leftwing dictators.

It's telling because the chaos Bush points the bony finger at is to a large extent a comment on leaks, which he cities as the work of disloyal aides . Incredibly, it's quite likely that it's Bush administration retreads now in high positions who are likely doing the leaking - the neocons, the Goldman Sachers, the people who take advice from Bush administration officials, the Bush officials who refuse to respond to dictator attacks out of decorum, and the Bushites who long for the administration's heady days of unchecked power, unaware of how despised they were by the American people, as Peggy Noonan once noted . Apparently, Trump's hiring them got no kudos from Jeb Bush, an interesting violation of machine-politics norms. The very presence of elements of the Bush retreads in the Trump administration could well be why there is chaos with leaks and turmoil. If so, what irony to see Bush now complaining!

All it does it make voters sympathetic to Trump, given the obnoxiousness and the failures of the Bush administration. As usual, Bush's attacks on Trump are really attacks on large groups of voters from the GOP base. That dates back to Bush's early criticism of conservatives who sought legal immigration as the law of the land, not illegal.

Meanwhile, is there any better sign that Trump is over the target than the rabid rage of Venezuela's brutal, murderous, drug-dealing dictator Nicolas Maduro?

Trump showed startling courage in calling Venezuela the hellhole it is

Venezuela presents a “very, very horrible problem" for the entire hemisphere, and the ongoing unrest there that’s left dozens dead and hundreds injured was “nothing like what we’ve seen for a long time," Trump said, adding that the U.S. stood with those "yearning to be free."

These direct words had to have taken Maduro off guard, given that they were nothing like the coddling he'd been getting from the Obama administration, which showered goodies on its even viler mentor, Cuba, or the timid unwillingness of the Bush administration to fire back at Venezuela's rulers, even when the late unlamented dictator Hugo Chavez made filthy sexual and despicable racist references to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. President George W. Bush's silence was frankly, a disgrace, given the emboldened piggery of Chavez.

It may have caused the Latin left to clutch its pearls and the Bushites to tremble at the blowback, but the people it did give hope to were Venezuela's battered democrats. What's more, Trump's press conference with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia earlier this week contained a strong suggestion that he meant to enlist Colombia in the effort to sweep out the evil regime that is laying waste to Colombia's neighbor.

Trump's moral clarity on this has one effect again as the rabid left squeals: To remind us once again why we voted for Trump.