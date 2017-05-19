The media and those Democratic and Republican politicians who nonchalantly leak or massage information are a threat to the United States. Loose lips do sink ships. Recklessness and malice of forethought used as political weapons are disgraceful and unconscionable. It has to stop.

In light of the ongoing manipulation and twisting of news that permeates far too much of the media – e.g., the Washington Post and the New York Times – this 2012 shocking piece entitled "Dishonorable Disclosures" needs to be viewed by every American who is concerned about the security of this country.

Intelligence and Special Operations forces are furious and frustrated at how President Obama and those in positions of authority have exploited their service for political advantage. Countless leaks, interviews and decisions by the Obama Administration and other government officials have undermined the success of our Intelligence and Special Operations forces and put future missions and personnel at risk. The unwarranted and dangerous public disclosure of Special Forces Operations is so serious -- that for the first time ever -- former operators have agreed to risk their reputations and go 'on the record' in a special documentary titled "Dishonorable Disclosures." Its goal is to educate America about serious breaches of security and prevent them from ever happening again. Use of military ranks, titles & photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement of the Dept of the Army or the Department of Defense. All individuals are no longer in active service with any federal agency or military service.

