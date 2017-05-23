The document appeared on a joke Twitter account, @RogueSNRadvisor , which pretends to originate from a "rogue" senior advisor to the president.

A fake White House document purporting to list demands made by Donald Trump of his Israeli hosts was widely believed and spread by some of the mainstream media.

Some of Trump's "demands" are so outrageous and so obviously fake, that the MSM's swallowing of this hoax says a lot more about them than it does about Trump.

Here's the original tweet:

Pres has a lot of demands for his Middle East trip. pic.twitter.com/EcRfcQ4Y7W — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) May 19, 2017

Washington Free Beacon:

Reporters on Monday fell for a fake "White House" document that supposedly showed President Donald Trump making unusual demands of his Israeli hosts during his trip abroad. The Twitter account Rogue White House Senior Advisor on Friday shared what it claimed was Trump's demands ahead of a trip to Israel, including roughly a metric ton of sugary and non-kosher junk food.

A "metric ton"? And they believed it? Sheesh.

While the account's motive remains unclear, its shtick is to share shocking and outlandish "insider" stories about Trump while providing no evidence. The account has never provided verification that it is actually run by a White House staffer. Some elements of the purported demands were obvious jokes. The demand that microwaves remain unplugged was a mocking reference to White House advisor Kellyanne Conway's bizarre comment that the appliance could be used for spying, and the request for electoral maps to be posted on each walls mocked Trump's tendency to allude to his victory. Nonetheless, Jerusalem Post journalist Anna Ahronheim saw the image and believed it was legitimate.

Ahronheim was only the first. In quick succession, "journalists" from several of the most respected MSM outlets retweeted the hoax.

Other reporters at the Jerusalem Post, Business Insider, the Nation, NBC News, the Washington Post, and Mother Jones soon shared Ahronheim's tweet.

I would have been more than happy to share those tweets with AT readers. Alas, each and every one of those "journalists" deleted the tweet referncing the fake White House document. But the Free Beacon kept the links for posterity:

Do they need to don their tinfoil hats or something before plugging in the microwaves? https://t.co/5FddidRDPu — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) May 22, 2017

This is like Home Alone II https://t.co/uRbJWJqrJe — Sam Petulla (@spetulla) May 22, 2017

Oh boy do I have a lot to say here. First, he's asking for bacon. Bacon! King David is strictly kosher – where will they put the bacon? https://t.co/yAzytqofSQ — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) May 22, 2017

There are also, of course, requirements for printed framed maps of his electoral victory in the suite. I mean OMG. https://t.co/yAzytqofSQ — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) May 22, 2017

And how about this? Washington Post "Fact Checker" Glenn Kessler fell for it too. He, too, deleted the original tweet and began to backtrack furiously.

Eventually, Aronheim got around to issuing a correction, but not before most of the MSM began to pretend they never fell for the hoax.

Sigh, sorry to disappoint but @LahavHarkov says this came from a fake twitter account a few days ago. It seemed too good to be true. https://t.co/jRlJj5Ziv0 — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) May 22, 2017

The hysterical anti-Trump media exists in a cocoon where every Trump story is absorbed, embellished, and exaggerated, Nothing that the president does - or, in this case, never dreamed of doing - becomes a kind of confirmation journalism; fake news confirms the worst of what the MSM believes about Trump, which makes it easier to believe it's true.

Whatever sliver of credibility remained for the MSM before Trump took office has disappeared. Even some anti-Trumpers don't believe most of what they read in the media anymore.