At the same time, President Trump needs to read an article that I saw a couple of years ago. It was shared at a business seminar that I attended. The context of the segment was "the chaotic manager" and the people who work for him.

Let me be clear that I hate what the Democrats are doing. They are hanging onto every conspiracy theory and just looking for ways to "resist," as they call it. Add to this the media and you have a full blown campaign to delegitimize President Trump.

It was written by Brent Misso, who taught at the University of Wisconsin, Arizona State, and Oregon State and worked in organizational development and training in the tech sector.

He could have been doing a segment on President Trump:

Over the years, I have learned from the fire of battle that the idea of a business existing in controlled chaos is nonsense.

It is only chaos that controls a business oriented toward chaos. Leadership that promotes working out of control, whirling around like a madman, only shows poor leadership.

It points to bad communication and an inability to make decisions. It also speaks volumes about the amount of care that goes into the business. Stakeholders, employees and customers will immediately notice the disturbing signs of poor leadership, and more of them will choose to go elsewhere.

In President Trump's case, he is driving a lot of GOP legislators mad and annoying people like me who voted for him. In other words, I want to support him but these chaotic situations keep me thinking that there is another shoe to drop.

Just look at the James Comey's dismissal. It was a great decision until President Trump felt that he had to explain it.

In baseball, they say don't give the other team any extra outs or walk the leadoff hitter. It usually comes back to bite you. In politics, confusion at the top comes back to bite the very people who are trying to help you succeed as president.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk), (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.