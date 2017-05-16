In addition to her beauty, she has brains – which she uses.

The new Miss USA, Kára McCullough, is finishing off President Trump (R)'s process of turning around everything everyone thought was true and exploding liberals' heads as they go along. The stunning Ms. McCullough, who now lives in Washington, D.C., works as a physical scientist for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission when she isn't winning beauty contests. Last year, she was Miss Washington D.C.; Sunday night, she was crowned Miss USA . Yeah, that's the contest formerly owned by now-president Donald Trump; he sold it in 2015.

McCullough graduated from South Carolina State University with a degree in chemistry and concentration in radiochemistry. She was a member of S.C. State's Honors College, the American Chemical Society, the Health Physics Society, the American Association of Blacks in Engineering, and the American Nuclear Society. During her time at S.C. State University, McCullough was also inducted into the Alpha Nu Sigma Honor Society, the Golden Key International Honour Society, and the National Society of Black Engineers.

Yes, she is a black female scientist. Therefore, despite their usual contempt for beauty pageants, and the people who participate in them, lefties cheered for McCullough.

For Sunday's pageant, McCullough wore her naturally curly hair curly, long, and bouffant. This pleased liberals including Bustle, a website for females that mixes beauty tips, women's health care news, dealing with men, and inspiring (to them) articles about women.

When the new Miss USA is crowned, custom dictates that Miss USA from the prior year be the one to crown the new queen. McCullough was crowned by Miss USA 2016, Deshauna Barber – and for that magic moment, both of them wore their hair in all of its natural glory. No straighteners, no relaxers – just beautiful curls.

And yes, they were beautiful. So far, we all agree. But not for long.

As is the standard for these pageants, contestants are asked questions about current events. Most respond with airy, feel-good nothings. (They want to win and not offend anyone.) Not McCullough. Asked whether "affordable" health care is a right or a privilege, she didn't go all Jimmy Kimmel (she's a scientist; he's a late-night host), but offered an interesting, unexpected answer.

I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege. As a government employee, I am granted health care. And I see firsthand that, for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs. So therefore, we need to continue to cultivate this environment that we're given the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs for all the American citizens worldwide.

Uh-oh. Bustle was not pleased, angrily scolding: "[H]er response totally missed the mark when it comes to concerns about providing healthcare for Americans." Oh. Twitter exploded, liberals denouncing her. (But...but...lefties are supposed to be tolerant and open-minded of all opinions. Oh.) Incidentally, the pageant audience applauded her answer.

Wait, there's even more! Mouth-foaming, mass-meltdown more after McCullough responded to a question about feminism. Proving that feminism and beauty contests do go together like, oh, love and marriage, she professionally replied:

So, as a woman scientist in the government, I'd like to maybe transpose the word feminism to "equalism." I don't really wanna consider myself...I try not to consider myself, like, this...like, diehard, you know, like, "aw, I don't really care about men." But one thing I'm going to say is that women, we are just as equal as men when it comes to opportunity in the workplace. And I say firsthand, I've witnessed the impact that women have in leadership and the medical sciences, as well as in just the office environment. So as Miss USA, I would hope to promote that type of leadership responsibility globally, to so many women worldwide.

Equalism. Boom! The remaining feminists cheering her on totally exploded as she demolished those so-called feminists who try to boost themselves by blaming others, wallowing in victimhood, making excuses, condemning men for all their troubles. More audience approval for Ms. McCullough.

Despite or because of her answers (the other contestants were all quite attractive and all impressive), Kára McCullough won. And now she will be touring the country, expounding her views, delighting most audiences. But beyond them, more head explosions, more liberal mouth-foaming, more lefty incoherence sure to come!

McCullough and Trump! What a pair!