My friend Mark J. Fitzgibbons calls the media coverage of the Comey firing a, “Classic case of those whom the gods destroy they first make mad. The D.C. bubble is unhinged over Comey. But it's no big deal for many Americans.”

Axios cites data: from SocialFlow, and charts the amount of Faceook interaction on several Trump moves, showing the Comey firing ranks far below other stories:

So the man whose catch-phrase is “You’re fired!” goes ahead and fires the man whose head the Democrats had been demanding, and they and their media pals go nuts with rage and Nixon comparisons.

Does anyone in the media remember Aesop's fable “The Boy Who Cried Wolf”?

President Trump obviously remembers.

Hat tip: Mark J. Fitzgibbons