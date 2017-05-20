The effort to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election continues. The strategy now seems to be to panic GOP members of Congress into believing that they will go down in flames if they even hint at support for President Trump in the face of the overwhelming propaganda campaign run by the media and Democrats. The fantasy animating this effort is that a group of federal legislators will tell President Trump that he has no support, and to avoid being impeached and convicted, he must resign, ala President Nixon.

If we are to believe a poll published yesterday in the Wall Street Journal, this fantasy is closer to realization. Reid J. Epstein writes: