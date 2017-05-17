When Trump ran for office, he explicitly said he was going to move the American embassy to Jerusalem. Now, Levin says, it seems pretty clear that this will not happen.

On his radio show on Tuesday , conservative talk show host Mark Levin alternated between defending Trump against charges of obstruction of justice and attacking Trump for stabbing Israel in the back. It was a curious counterpoint, like two disparate themes in one piece of music.

Trump lied.

But what's worse, Trump will not even state that the Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism, is part of Israel. Mark played clips showing Sean Spicer, who as of this writing is still the president's press spokesman, equivocating over whether the Western Wall is part of Israel.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reiterated the administration's confusing position in a press conference. The Western Wall is "clearly in Jerusalem," Spicer said, stating the obvious geographic location of the wall, but refusing to state in what country it resides.

National Security Advisor McMaster baited Israel by saying that when Trump comes to visit the Western Wall, he will not permit Israeli officials to accompany him, because it would imply Israeli sovereignty over the Western Wall.

McMaster was asked twice by reporters whether the Western Wall is in Israel. Deflecting the question, he said : "No Israeli leaders will join President Trump to the Western Wall." "He's going to the Western Wall mainly in connection with the theme to connect with three of the world's great religions[.]"

Really? What connection does Islam or Christianity have with the Western Wall? It's the outer wall of a Jewish temple. McMaster is putting the ownership of Israel's holiest site up for debate! How humiliating is it for Israel leaders to be forbidden from accompanying Trump to their holiest site when the president visits?

We've gone from a president who promised to move our embassy to Jerusalem to a president who is stabbing our best ally in the back, giving Arabs propaganda to lay their own claim to Judaism's holiest site.

Meanwhile, Levin noted that while Trump is eager to confront Israel on this topic, he has done nothing to scrap or modify the deal with Iran, which Trump promised to do. He has not fought for a penny to build a wall on our border. He never even submitted a plan to repeal Obamacare. He still hasn't submitted a detailed tax plan. In short, Trump has not carried out some of his most important promises.

Some people would call that lying. I don't find it at all surprising that Trump has stabbed Israel in the back, the same way he has stabbed the American people in the back by keeping Obama's illegal "DREAMer" amnesty in place and not lifted a finger to fight for a penny to build a border wall in the one-trillion-dollar appropriations bill he signed.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.