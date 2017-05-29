Mad Max Waters: ‘American public is getting weary’ that Trump not impeached yet

The impeachment fever that has gripped Maxine Waters and most of the left wing of the Democratic Party shows no signs of breaking. If anything, like a child in a tantrum, the demands are escalating as frustration mounts, and the only solution is immediate action. Also like a child mid-tantrum, Waters was close to incoherent when she discussed impeachment with MSNBC’s Joy Reid. She seems to think that there is a crime called “collusion” and has the haziest possible understanding of the legal process.

I think we have enough information about the meetings, the about the lying about those meetings to help us to understand that something was going on. There was an interaction there. And certainly I believe it was collusion, but if they just do their work and do their job, they will find out it was collusion. And I believe this president should be impeached. I don’t care what others say about ‘it’s too soon, we don’t know, we think.’ Watch and weep for the fate of the Republic in the hands of solons like Waters.