Lying Jon Ossoff is unfit for office

The most expensive congressional race in U.S. history has again dispelled the myth that conservatives are the aggressors in the moral wars that plague our politics. As Kyle Wingfield of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution recently pointed out, in the race to replace Tom Price in Georgia's 6th congressional district, it was only a matter of time before Jon Ossoff went after Karen Handel for her brief experience at the Susan G. Komen organization. And like almost every other liberal when it comes to matters involving abortion, Ossoff lied. An Ossoff TV ad currently airing uses an OB-GYN corrupted by liberalism – Mindy Fine from Cobb County, Georgia – who falsely claims that Handel "cut off funding for Planned Parenthood cancer screenings when she was an executive at Susan G. Komen." Fine goes on to say that Handel's actions in her short stint at the cancer charity are "unforgivable."