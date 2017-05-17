Liberals forcefully criticize beautiful black woman

Liberals talk a good game about tolerance, respecting diversity and pluralism, and the importance of open-mindedness. But they certainly don't practice all these wonderful ideals. We know that. Liberals also play very tough, attaining their goals "by any means necessary." At best, victims are scorned, thus deprived of important social networks. Threats against one's livelihood and family are some other "necessary means," while violence and even death threats are other tactics.

And now the liberals have triumphantly claimed another victim. Kára McCullough, the newest Miss USA, enraged liberals with her oh, so politically incorrect statements on health care and feminism, as mentioned here yesterday. Not only were her ideas politically incorrect, but they came from an intelligent, young black woman who defied their expectations. Liberals exploded. The contest sponsors panicked. Did they exert some pressure on Miss USA,, Ms. McCullough? Hmmm. On Tuesday, she "clarified" her ideas, which created "a firestorm," according to ABC, during an interview on Good Morning America. "I am privileged to have health care. I do believe it should be a right. - @MissUSA 2017 Kára McCullough "clarifies" response. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/QCc7irmmmq — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 16, 2017 "Firestorm" by any means necessary to clarify to the pageant's sponsors that Kára McCullough should be able to speak her mind without any fear of punishment or retribution. She is entitled to speak honestly about her opinions. Because if the pageant officials don't agree with that, they are...raaaaaacist! Sexist!