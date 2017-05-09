Let's add the Los Angeles city council to the growing list of people who have not read the U.S. Constitution :

The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

In other words, we impeach and remove presidents based on criminal behavior, not because we don't like them.

The LA Council wants an investigation on whether or not to impeach President Trump:

The Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution Friday calling for an investigation in Congress into whether President Donald Trump has committed any impeachable offenses. “Today I ask the Council to put our city on the record and tell Congress to do its job by investigating whether President Donald J. Trump has violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution or committed any other high crime or misdemeanor sufficient to warrant commencement of impeachment proceedings,” L.A. City Council member Bob Blumenfield (D-San Fernando Valley) said in a written statement. “With this resolution the city of Los Angeles calls on our Congress members and our Senators for the good of the country to investigate Trump’s international finances and make sure that he is actually working on behalf of the American people,” Blumenfield, who sponsored the measure, added. “Every day more alarming information comes out regarding Trump’s business dealings and brazenness about lack of transparency and conflicts of interest.”

Let me ask you this: shouldn't a city council be worried about city issues, such as public schools, crime, or the quality of life?

According to news reports, the Los Angeles Unified School District’s graduation rate last year was 67.9%. So 30% of LA high school students failed to graduate and these people are worried about Trump?

Violent crime in L.A. jumped for the third straight year, according to news reports:

"....robberies were up by 13%, aggravated assaults were up by 10% and rapes were down by 4% through Dec. 17, compared with the same period last year. Homicides were up by 5%. Overall, violent crime was up by 10% over last year and 38% over two years ago."

Here is my advice to the LA city council: fix your schools and take care of your streets. Also, get over the election and do your job!

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk), (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.