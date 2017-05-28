The Georgia Trump-resistance candidate Jon Ossoff is leading in the polls against Republican Karen Handel in the June 20 congressional special election. A Facebook patriot sister in Georgia gave me a heads-up that guys wearing pink Planned Parenthood shirts were in her neighborhood putting Ossoff literature on doorknobs.

Folks, I am still in Montana, basking in the afterglow of We the People's victory over the Democrats' Trump-resistance operative Rob Quist. Soon, Mary and I will pile into a van with the Conservative Campaign Committee team and head to Georgia.

Losing every special election, Democrats are desperate to energize their fake America-regrets-electing-Trump narrative. Leftists continue to pour millions into the Georgia race, putting all their hate-Trump eggs into Ossoff's basket.

In typical Democrat bait-and-switch fashion, Ossoff is running as a moderate. In reality, Ossoff is an extreme far-left radical, backed by offbeat anti-America groups from Occupy Wall Street to Black Lives Matter and numerous other counter-culture weirdo groups rabidly obsessed with bringing down Trump.

Isn't the whole idea of Democrats boldly launching a Trump resistance movement pretty outrageous? Remember the media firestorm over Rush Limbaugh saying he hoped Obama's agenda failed? Leftists practically demanded that Rush be removed from the air and crucified in the public square, stabbed through the heart with his golden EIB microphone. Rush was excoriated for being a traitor to his country.

And yet, fake news media are orchestrating and praising the Trump resistance movement as on the moral high ground. These people on the left who are consumed with out-of-control rage over Hillary losing the election do not give a rat's derrière about their blatant hypocrisy.

Speaking of Hillary, she's back! Hillary hit the airwaves, spewing more anti-Trump bitterness to keep the flames of hate, rage, and insanity burning in her minions. My fellow patriot Americans, we must remain extremely vigilant in our efforts to keep these leftist wackos out of power. I still scratch my head, puzzled over what leftists feel they must so passionately resist from Trump's presidency.

Why is Trump proclaiming his desire to "make America great again" as repulsive to leftists as showing Dracula the cross? If you are a leftist, wouldn't you still want your country, your homeland to be made great? These people are simply not right in the head, folks.

The left has gone totally insane. Cable news has become 24/7 destruction of Trump. It is as if nothing in the world matters other than removing Trump from office.

On Fox News, Bill Bennett noted how fake news media were far more outraged over the Montana Republican candidate tussling with a reporter than they were over the 22 people killed in the Manchester terrorist attack and 26 Coptic Christians murdered in Egypt. Fake news media's passion and interest are only in events that further their Trump-must-be-removed narrative. Clearly, they have lost their minds, obsessed beyond reason.

A majority of Americans, 65%, believe that the media publish fake news. In a Montana store, I overheard an employee expressing her support of Trump to another employee. She said she believes nothing reported in the media.

Fake news media have thrown all pretense of being fair and balanced out the window. They are in full-court-press remove Trump mode. My bottom line is, it is us against them, folks. Thanks, and may God bless you for your faithful support of our efforts. I'll report in again from Georgia.