Something called Kathy Griffin, which apparently masquerades as a comic, held out a chopped-off Trump head replete with blood, supposedly as part of a routine. The Left long ago exceeded the bounds of good taste, but this sort of thing encourages crazies to plot to assassinate the president. Recall that the Left actually made a movie about assassinating President George W. Bush.

Lefties have engaged in hate-mongering for decades, but since the Bush II years, they have made it plain they are not thinking in terms of metaphors but rather of actually killing people they disagree with politically. Conservative writer Kurt Schlichter writes that the Left acts surprised or offended when the Right hates them back. They are intentionally pushing America to civil unrest. It’s entirely their fault.

We on the Right detest their candidates perhaps even more than they do ours, but we do not make movies about assassinating a Democrat president who is still in office nor do we simulate chopping off the head of a sitting Democrat president.