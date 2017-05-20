Meanwhile, his father moved the family to Qatar, but only stayed 9 months. When the family moved back to Irving, they demanded $15 million not to pursue legal action. The town and school district refused to pay the extortion which resulted in the lawsuit thrown out yesterday.

Daily Mail:

Court papers obtained by DailyMail.com reveal on May 18, a judge dismissed the entire case. The lawsuit sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages along with attorney fees.

The judge wrote: 'Plaintiff does not allege any facts from which this court can reasonably infer that any IISD employee intentionally discriminated against Ahmed Mohamed based on his race or religion.'

Further, he notes that the suit failed to identify any policy, custom, or practice of the City that was allegedly the moving force behind any violation of Ahmed's Fifth Amendment rights.

When the lawsuit was first filed in 2016, the district hit back at the Mohamed family's allegations saying Ahmed deliberately disobeyed his teacher by activating the clock despite her warning.

The judge said the failed to allege any facts from which the court could reasonably conclude that Ahmed was discriminated against based on his race or religion.

The ruling said the suit had: 'Absent allegations of intentional discrimination, or allegations from which the court can reasonably infer intentional discrimination, Plaintiff fails to allege an equal protection violation against the IISD.'

Mohamed's complaint also said Irving Independent School District has an 'ugly history of race struggles,' and the State of Texas and the IISD have a 'history of discrimination against Muslims in Texas curriculum and schools.'

Prior to filing the most recent lawsuit, the family demanded $15 million dollars in damages in the months after the arrest.

Damages are only granted for intentional discrimination. Mohamed is allowed to file an amended complaint by June 1.